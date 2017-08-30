Switching Lanes pushes Top 40 out of PB

On any given night, the music coming out of bars and clubs along Pacific Beach’s Garnet Avenue is mostly radio-friendly edits of popular songs. When passing from one watering hole to the next, original music is often hard to find and, until recently, PB Avenue (1060 Garnet Ave.) bumped the same kind of formulaic setlist on Thursday nights.

“It was Top 40, kind of the basic night that any other bar would do at the beach,” says Travis Kincaid, a managing partner at PB Avenue, which has been open since 2013.

Then, local house and techno crews Staybad, Tribe Out West, Crowd Control and Detached Sounds created Switching Lanes, a weekly Thursday night event dedicated to the respective genres. Since Switching Lanes’ first soft opening in late July, the house community has been buzzing about these crews hosting parties at such an unexpected location.

“There’s a lot of people out there now who are like ‘What the hell? All of a sudden Staybad are doing a show there, and then it’s Crowd Control, and then it’s Tribe?’” says Staybad co-founder Jake Latif, who’s also known as Johnny Badd. “Everyone’s like, ‘What the fuck? Somethings going on. Something is brewing.’”

Latif says the music will be true house and techno, and that it will be hosted by the four crews on a rotating basis, plus others they may add on later. He also warned Kincaid that the atmosphere would be unrecognizable by Pacific Beach bar standards.

Latif told him, “If we’re going to do this... we’re going to decorate the way we want. People are going to dress up. It’s going to look weird in here. We’re going to have things that you wouldn’t normally have in here. If I want a unicorn in the corner, we’ll have one there.”

That also meant better sound and less flashing lights. Kincaid didn’t stop them, sensing that there was a market in PB for what they were offering.

“It’s hard to go around PB these days and go somewhere and be like, ‘Oh my god, this crowd is amazing in here,’” Kincaid says. “[At Switching Lanes] you definitely get a different crowd. Everyone has good energy and is feeling good.”

The test runs for the night have gone well enough to where they’re officially launching Switching Lanes on Thursday, Sept. 14. The opening will be hosted by Staybad, but Latif and Kincaid both say they dream of bigger names and more changes in store for the venue.

Says Kincaid, “I want [PB Avenue] to be the entertainment spot at the beach.”