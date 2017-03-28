The culture vultures at music festivals

× Expand Photo by Arlene Collective CRSSD Festival 2016

At this point, most readers are woke enough to know that a headdress is unacceptable music festival fashion. But in the absence of Native American tribal wear, East and South Asian-inspired trends sprouted. Throughout the past few festival seasons, more people have taken to traditional Chinese garb, cooled off under the shade of a parasol and have begun accessorizing with bindis.

“When does it become cultural appropriation?” asks JoAnn Jack, who taught at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising’s San Diego campus for 10 years and who struggles to find a clear answer.

As Fordham University Law professor Susan Scafidi explained to Jezebel, cultural appropriation is “taking intellectual property, traditional knowledge, cultural expressions or artifacts from someone else’s culture without permission.”

Jack agrees, but also think that trends can go too far when there’s a movement created.

In 2015, the hashtag #reclaimthebindi surfaced and scorned Coachella-goers for appropriating the Hindu tradition. But, the internet has been relatively calm about the rise of Japanese kimonos in pop culture, except for bursts of outrage regarding Katy Perry’s geisha-inspired performance in 2013 and the Boston Museum of Fine Art’s Kimono Wednesdays in 2015.

“When it moves to the point of making fun of, it’s offensive,” says Jack. However, she also advises against assuming that all trends bastardize culture. “You have to be really careful thinking that physical dress in itself is a personal statement for dissing another culture or community.”

The responsibility of avoiding cultural appropriation should be proactive, starting with designers who need to be sensitive when handling cultures that aren’t their own.

Often, the respectability of an homage depends on whether trends are a celebration or misrepresentation of culture, demanding research as part of the design process. But companies like Forever 21 and Zara thrive on cashing in quickly on rapidly-changing trends and are therefore unlikely to have conversations about what is potentially disrespectful, Jack says.

“It’s about what does a trend source say, how fast can I make it, I’ll go ahead and present it and make it, and I’ll ask for forgiveness later,” Jack says.

With the fashion industry too busy worrying about profits, the liability falls on the shopper and those around who need to keep the festival scene in check, if need be.

“It is on the consumer and those attendees or fans to kind of police this,” Jack says. “If it’s wrong, go out and say it’s wrong.”