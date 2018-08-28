Younger crowd welcomed at The Slay Party

× Expand Photo by Wendy Cutler / Flickr MO’s Bar & Grill

"My first time was at a club in Fort Lauderdale called The Coliseum,” says MO’s Universe Marketing Director Lukas Volk of his first gay nightclub experience. “I was 19 years old and nervous out of my mind. I had no idea what to expect. I was probably wearing orange cargo shorts and a really tight T-shirt because that’s what was popular at the time, and I just tried to fit in.”

Volk remembers walking through the doors and being welcomed by booming electronic dance music. The experience was simultaneously overwhelming and intriguing, he says.

“It was like culture shock,” Volk says. “Like, wow, I want to be a part of this, and I’m glad I can finally be with people who are like me because it’s not always like that.

Now, he’s generating that experience for a younger crowd. Last month, MO’s Bar & Grill (308 University Ave.) started an 18-and-over gay night called The Slay Party. Part of the marketing strategy was to use the #MyFirstGayBar hashtag. Volk says the idea just took off and people responded from all over the country.

“One of the main things that everyone felt was that they could finally be themselves,” Volk says of the responses to the hashtag. “They were finally in a spot where they felt safe, and they could be themselves without fear of being judged or being afraid to really be their true selves... It’s like a little piece of LGBT history because everyone talks about it and remembers what their first time was like. It’s kind of nostalgic.”

Volk says he and the rest of the MO’s Bar & Grill team are hoping to recreate that feeling through the Slay night.

“That’s what the owner, Chris Shaw has always preached, and that is something he stands by: MO’s Universe is always first and foremost supposed to be a place where you can come and be yourself in a safe environment and have a good time without judgment.”

The second edition, Slay the Summer 2.0, takes place on Friday, Aug. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. There will be music by the MO’s Universe resident DJs and a drag show, as well as an alcohol-free bar for those under 21 and a regular bar for those of age. Slay will continue to take place every last Friday of the month, if not more often due to high demand.

“We get calls daily with people under 21 asking whether tonight is the night, so it’s definitely on people’s radar.”

And for those who haven’t yet had their #MyFirstGayBar experience, Volk has some advice:

“Sometimes things can be nerve racking, and I get it. I’ve been there. But I think as soon as they get on the dance floor, they’re going to love it.”