The heat is on

How hot was it?

It was hot enough to convince an Alabama Republican that climate change is real. It was hot enough to inspire a new Nelly concept album that I will eventually spot in Goodwill. And yes, it was hot enough to where it is my civic duty to emancipate records from swap meets before the sun can turn them into Salvador Dali sculptures.

For example, I went to a swap meet in Phoenix once. I passed on a copy of the Seeds’ album Future that I should have grabbed. Always get the record! If this were the film Memento, my first and second tattoo would be “Always Get the Record.” When I came back to amend this decision, the record was so warped it literally oozed out of the jacket like encroaching lava.

I could have saved that record from Phoenix. Never again (I’m also fine if “never again” is referring to me finding myself in summertime Phoenix).

Anyway, there was a day a few weeks ago that was hot and humid and yet I still decided to go to the Qualcomm Stadium swap meet. FOMO, or “Fear of Missing Out,” is a very real thing for me. Aside from obsessively hunting down records, I play in bands. The two do not coexist particularly well. When I leave a bar after a show at 1:30 a.m. on a Saturday and the swap meet starts in a little over 3 hours, I sometimes decide that my broken and tired body needs rest. I do not set my alarm.

But then at 4:59 a.m., I will wake up in a cold sweat with a jackhammer heart from a reoccurring dream where a man named Steve Kader buys a bunch of records before me at an estate sale in New Mexico. It’s at this point that I throw some water on my face and try my hardest to not put my pants on backwards and head to a swap meet.

On this day, however, it wasn’t fatigue pushing me away from Qualcomm. It was the oppressive third-world heat on the black asphalt. If I got there and someone shouted “send him back, send him back.” I would have asked what the current temperature was in Kenya before deeming the comment to be racist as opposed to a simple suggestion on how I might be able to cool off.

I’ve never felt more like a vulture out there searching for scraps. As vapors of heat leapt from the ground beneath me, a select handful of other folks and myself (idiots) circled the parking lot for sparse bargain gems.

Bernie of Beat Box Records was in attendance. Bernie is a frenemy of sorts. He’s out there looking for the same things as I am. I’ll put it this way: Bernie was really sick last week so I brought some soup over to his apartment. That’s the friend part. I also contemplated a soft poisoning to get him out of the game for a few days. Nothing too murdery, just something mildly debilitating a la Phantom Thread. That’s the enemy part.

Bernie let slip that he was expecting a lady to show up at Qualcomm with an insane collection of 45s. This meant that I was now also expecting an insane collection of 45s to materialize in the otherwise hopeless stadium parking lot. This hope tethered both of us to the black pavement of fire. It was a war of will and attrition, a fear of missing out keeping us both there. Who was going to go home to AC and cold water first? Who would get the reward for their endurance?

Bernie has a stronger will than I. Perhaps it was my black T-shirt and black pants pulling in the direct rays of the that made me cry uncle. Whatever it was, I gave up, but I bought one record before I left. Normally I don’t buy warped records because, well, they’re warped. But this record looked interesting.

Living Our Lives and Days by the Steger Band (spelled Stegar on the back) has a song called “Good Snatch” on it, a title so classy it was almost presidential. It was a private-pressed record from the ’70s, which meant that it was rare regardless of it being good or bad. I couldn’t find the album on Discogs or eBay, or anywhere else on earth. Three of the musicians on the back looked like they had abused drugs and alcohol (which could either point to enhanced perspective or predictable sophomoric poetry) and the other two looked like musically educated nerds, which gave me some hope. It cost a dollar and therefore wasn’t much of a risk.

Readers who follow any accounts on Instagram dedicated to surfers being devoured by waves will likely understand the journey my needle took navigating the warped terrain of this record. The first few tracks were impossible to decipher, but the last song on each side played. The closing track on Side 2 (“Stay A While”) was excellent. The band was a little sloppy on the intro but strummed with a sense of urgency to the point that the listener will ultimately remember the frenetic energy and not the disjointed nature. It sounded somewhere between Richie Havens and Stephen Stills, but playing with a drummer trying to prove he was worth something greater than a home recording.

In the end, there were tasteful melodic shimmers of electric piano and enough vibes on these songs to make me wish it wasn’t so goddamned hot and the record wasn’t so goddamned warped and the two weren’t so goddamned connected.