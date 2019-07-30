Antisocial media

The first time I ate LSD, lightning struck a woman sitting in front of me at a concert.

No really, this literally happened. It was at the Tibetan Freedom Concert, a 1998 festival-type show held at the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. From what I remember, the band Live played that day and performed their hit song, “Lightening Crashes.” Maybe the lightning strike was their fault, but I really don’t think that much of them and I definitely don’t believe they have cosmic powers.

Nonetheless, the lightning strike was a moment saturated with epiphanies for me. Catch me on the street some time and I’ll tell you all about them, but we’ll focus on one particular epiphany in this column.

Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters were playing when the lightning strike happened and they continued to play through the ensuing melee, unaware as to what was transpiring on the opposite side of the stadium. I was on five hits of acid and wasn’t exactly sure what was happening either, so I continued to dance, legs and arms flailing as if they were being controlled by some sort of epileptic puppeteer above me.

At some point, my neighbor told me to “run.” Everyone else seemed to be running, so, being a natural follower, I joined in and began to run as well. Mind you, this was before mass shootings were a regular occurrence and received with the commonplace yawns of “is it Monday already?” This was unexpected chaos in a public place. No one knew what had happened, but the sound was violent, sharp and loud and the fear was palpable.

I saw an older man and asked him what was going on. He turned toward me, his face an unshaven swirling paisley flesh nightmare emitting words like slow vomit and with a pronounced stutter.

“Could have been gunshots, could have been fireworks, could have been lightening,” he said. His speech impediment was like a traffic jam of words and it all came out like a sentence that should have taken him four seconds, but instead took up the duration of Herbie Hancock’s set. And though I was losing my mind on panic and hallucinogens, I’ve always been very polite and heard him out.

This moment would define the rest of my life thus far, as I’ve spent most of the regretted time of my life inside a conversation I wanted out of. There’s been many moments where I spiritually left my body and watched my limp physical self endure one-way conversations with a verbal pugilist. Conversations at a swap meet while searching for rare records, for example, are very dangerous. I don’t only recall the records I’ve found, but I also remember the ones I missed and they linger a bit longer on my memory. I remember the day a man named Zlatan got a Velvet Underground record (with the Andy Warhol banana still intact), because I was trapped in a conversation about motorcycles with an elderly man. I neither know, nor care about motorcycles. I assume now that the elderly man now believes he once had a conversation about motorcycles with Gary Clark Jr. I was on my way to that Velvet Underground record and could have scored it, but my momentum was derailed against my will.

I’m not against having a friendly conversation at the swap meet. It’s just that there are safer hours later in the day after you’ve already walked miles through the same repetitive junk. That’s when you can start chatting up your friends, who are often looking for the same things you are.

On a recent excursion, I was walking next to my friend Bernie. He’s the owner of Beat Box Records in Barrio Logan. It felt safe and we were having a great conversation until, suddenly, I looked over and Bernie was gone. Seems my friend is nimble as all hell and split mid-sentence to go grab a rare San Diego record: Greg Clayborn’s “The G Man From Me to You.”

When I went over to join Bernie, I found myself, yet again, getting lectured on motorcycles by an elderly man. This time, however, I took a lesson from Bernie.

In my peripheral vision, I saw a guy put a box of 45s on the ground. I practically ran over the Easy Rider chatterbox to get to those 45s, as if he stood between me and my life and lightning was about to strike. This is how I got a copy of Pure Release’s “(You’ve Gotta) Stop, Look and Listen,” which I ironically sold to Bernie at a discounted price for teaching me the lesson that no conversation, even the decent ones, are worth having if it means missing out on a record.

Pure Release plays music that I appreciate, but it isn’t exactly for me. I’m technically a happy person, but I’m not a slap-the-bass, disco falsetto crooning type of happy. I’m more a Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day”-kinda happy. The B-side, “I’ll Know It’s Love For Sure,” is actually much better. Still, this was a dope 45 to find and, when lightning strikes, it’s totally worth nearly knocking an elderly man over to get where you need to be.