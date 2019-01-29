I dig records

I dig for records.

Not so much in the more conventional way that may come to mind for most music fans. If readers are picturing a nonchalant stroll through Kobey’s Swap Meet at 9 a.m., long after the sun has made its debut, thumbing through a stack of vinyl at the tempo of a Morphine song, then let me assure them that this not the case.

Not to romanticize it, but there are moments when I feel like an archeologist participating in the last gold rush on the frontiers of America. On my most recent score, I found myself hanging off scaffolding from a height that could have compromised my existence had things gone awry. I was stretching my arms like DC’s Plastic Man, flashlight in hand, trying my hardest to reach a box of records. I wondered for a second if this was how I’d die. At the moment I finally reached that box, I’d misstep and fall to my demise. With my last exhale, I would open the box to find out it held Loggins and Messina records, disappointment punctuating my life with a sour exclamation point.

This last dig was in El Cajon in a warehouse/storage space that had been gradually filled for 31 years. I’ve been doing this digging-for-vinyl thing for a minute, but I had never seen anything like this and I literally dream about digging in crates. Everywhere I looked, there were records by the thousands. Open up a cabinet, it’s full of records. Look under the cabinet, records. Move the cabinet and it would expose another cabinet full of records. It was a Russian nesting doll of vinyl. This was a hoarder’s hoarder. A thing of beauty.

There were also 31 years of accumulated dust that warrants merit for its sheer mass. If dust were cocaine, I was Scarface. Instead of filling me with a sense of ceaseless power and frenetic violent energy, however, I suddenly had the ability to sneeze louder than an Iron Butterfly concert and longer than any live Allman Brother’s song.

There were two other guys in there digging, and though there’s a sense of competition in digs, this was one of those rare instances in which there was literally enough for everyone. That didn’t stop me from secretly finding a shed out back full of records and holing up in there for two of the moldiest, dustiest, most dimly lit hours of my life. My digging competitors were probably suspicious as to where I disappeared, and probably chalked it up to me being engulfed by a tsunami of Paul Anka records.

I spent five hours a day in there for three days. And though I emerged with some gems, it was a copy of The Windjammers’ “Poor Sad Child (Pt. 1)” that really took my breath away, or at least, what was left of it after all the sneezing. I came across this gem while crawling under a long heavy work table and saw a box with “old 45s” written in sharpie on the back. I was down there so long trying to reach the box that I forgot what I was under. In the darkness for a moment, I began to wonder if the table could collapse on me. I wondered if I should text my mother some kind of living will with instructions as to who I didn’t want to give anything to after death. Apropos of the situation, I would also tell her to make sure she played “Dust in the Wind” at my funeral. I began to think that what I really needed was a trained monkey for this hard-to-reach daredevil shit, but I digress.

In the end, determination got me there and I pulled out this little gem of a 45. It sounds like The Temptations with a little more hunger and desperation. The rhythm section is driving the bus like Sandra Bullock in that terrible movie, and the busy, underlying fuzz guitar gives it a flare of psychedelia. Later, I found out The Windjammers were from Oakland and the song was released in 1970 on the Boola Boola Label, which has some other soul gems worth a listen. Check it out.

I stayed in this warehouse too long, but there were still eons of unexplored corners and records yet to be exposed, but I had promised to get to my mom’s place to watch True Detective. I didn’t have time to shower before I got there and when I walked through the door, leaving a dusty hand print on the knob, her look of “what did I do wrong raising my child” was one for the books.

Poor sad child, indeed.

Black Gold appears every other week. Alfred Howard is always looking for vinyl and stories, and can be contacted at blackgoldsandiego@gmail.com.