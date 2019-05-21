I prefer the wax over the facts

Donald Trump is President of the United States of America.

I know this has been the reality for a couple years now. I’ve accepted that I’m not in a coma, dreaming this up. I’ve never been that imaginative. But still, occasionally, I utter that leadoff sentence to myself and the words still sound foreign and unnatural. Cormorant Village, Minnesota had a dog mayor and that never fazed me, but this is different.

I remember the shock of Nov. 9, 2016, walking around in an unsure malaise, feeling lost regarding how to be or what to do. I went to buy an apple at the grocery store and I ended up just staring at all the different apple options for about 30 minutes.

Shocking as that day was, I had a couple of clues leading up to it. I remember looking through a record collection in the summer of 2016. The owner had been living in the type of rare squalor that made my life seem acceptable. He had been removed from his home and placed in hospice care, but his sister had come into town to clear out his apartment. She was overwhelmed and I swooped in to sort through the wreckage of records, which she was offering at prices that matched my frugality.

We were having a pleasant conversation while I checked the condition of the records but as I gathered up a pile, she nonchalantly mentioned that Hillary Clinton had murdered someone in Colorado. I tried my best to cage my skepticism, but I have no control over the actions of my face. She picked up on this and said, “You can look it up on the internet.”

I wanted to say, “Yeah, you can look up rainbow owls and ferrets with wings on the internet, but that doesn’t make them real.” But I could see my left-leaning stance ballooning the price of The Beatles box set in my hands.

In the fall, I read an article in The Washington Post titled, “Finally. Someone Who Thinks Like Me,” about a woman Trump supporter in Pennsylvania. It reminded me of every Greyhound bus I’d ever taken from San Diego to New Jersey (my fear of flying and the location of my family prompted several of these trips). Something was happening in America.

Last week, I was sorting through some records in a storage unit in East County when the owner of the unit broke his silence.

“Have you ever prayed so hard that someone interrupted you and you wanted to beat the hell out of them for doing so, but you know that’s not the way?” he asked.

I had to think about this one for a little bit, or at least pretend to shuffle through my experiences for an answer. The last time I prayed at all was to receive a Voltron for Christmas in 1984. Even then, I prayed neither softer nor harder than usual. I began to wonder what direction this previously-normal conversation was veering toward.

“I wish my lady’s kids were more like Ivanka Trump” he said.

There’s no appropriate response for me in this scenario. Any sardonic retort could only inflate the price of these records that I didn’t necessarily want to buy in the first place. But some purchases are obligatory—a way to guarantee they’ll call you when they have more records to sell. Once you’ve dragged someone out to their storage unit on their day off only to say, “I don’t want your chud,” you don’t get a follow-up call next time they have records.

But I digress. The best way to preserve that low-low pricing was to nod, smile and agree until cash was exchanged. Politeness has often made my ears a punching bag for long-winded pugilists with lead-fisted sentences. I daydream, drift in and out of consciousness and harvest the key lines in case a more detailed response is needed. This seller mentioned that if he were in Vegas during the terrorist shooting, he would have likely been able to take 4 bullets to the head and several to the chest and stop the shooter thanks to Jesus. Cool, but will you take $12 for this stack of records?

The world that I once knew has gone crazy as it struggles to respond to itself. Overwhelmed by technology, stressed and pulled from every angle, it’s a wonder it’s taken this long for the elastic of our beings to snap. I’m mostly trying to have a good soundtrack as I watch it all play out from the antisocial safety of my home. And in the end, I bought a huge stack of records for $12, 98 percent of which would be better utilized for target practice than anything else.

But there were a couple unexpected gems. Phoenix Sonshine was an interesting ’70s Christian psych record. Some songs were more interesting than others, but the track “He Died” was something special. It began with racing acoustic guitars that reached an eastern frenzy before dropping into a percussive groove reminiscent of mid-’60s Donovan. And to quote The Doobie Brothers, Jesus is just alright with me.