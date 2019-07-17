Instant karma and the art of the steal

I desperately wanted to call this column “Negrotiations,” but I couldn’t find a race angle to tilt the title toward such juvenile cleverness.

Nonetheless, there are negotiations to be had and deals to be made at the swap meet. Discounts abound if you know how to ask. I never thought I’d be much of a haggler. I was the teenager cringing with embarrassment when my mother tried to bargain. What’s more, I have zero desire to add length to any conversation with strangers.

In my nascent forays into swap meet culture, I always paid full price. Nowadays, I can tell who the freshmen are out there digging; they’ll buy three $2 records and pay $6, instead of asking if they can have three-for-$5. One dollar is a simple save, but when someone buys as many records as I do, it adds up.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not one to beat someone up over the price of a rare record. I’ve seen folks out there who will find a record they know is worth $100 and when the seller wants $10 for it, they’ll still haggle and say “could you do it for $5.” There’s a difference between frugality and insultingly cheap haggling for sport. I try to live somewhere between, a place where I can sleep at night. I believe that “Karma Police” is more than a catchy dystopian Radiohead melody. I believe one day Mitch McConnel will need a kidney and Barack Obama will donate his and Mitch’s body will reject it and he’ll explode in severe discomfort. I believe what goes around comes around, so I try to be fair when I’m out in the shopping wilderness.

A few weeks ago, I bought a Pure Release 45 record at the Coronado swap meet for $1. I got home and found out it was worth a lot more. I drove back and gave the guy $20. He was confused by the act, but it was the right thing to do.

A lot of the stuff that finds its way to swap meet tables comes from storage auctions. As I delve a little deeper into this world, I get glances behind the curtain. So when a merchant purchases a storage lot, it’s possible they know the value of the jewelry and the clothes, but not the records. A lot of folks selling at the swap meet may price the records high just to hedge their bets. They don’t want to sell a gem for nothing, so prices early in the morning are astronomical. Other folks selling want to blow it all out. As long as they get above that number they paid for the storage locker, and have nothing to haul at the end, that’s a win for them.

So here is the game we play: Last week, I watched a friend of mine find some military items he knew were rare. The seller knew by his excitement it was something rare and she wasn’t willing to let it go without some research. She ended up inviting two experts to come bid over them at her table and the contents of one small WWII bag from a storage unit fetched her $1,300. She had paid $1 for the lot.

Shortly after witnessing this excitement, I also found myself in an odd position. I was looking through records that had just come from a storage unit. I asked how much as I thumbed through the collection.

“Three dollars, unless you find a $1,000 record,” the seller said. Naturally, the second he said the word thousand I pulled out a record called Relatively Clean Rivers. I didn’t know it, but it looked interesting. I looked it up on discogs and the cheapest one for sale was $990.

A number of things raced through my mind in this moment: “$990 is legally not $1000,” I thought. “If I owed Tony Soprano $1000 and I gave him $990, he’d break my thumbs and utter a racial slur, there is a distinct difference.”

But then all the lessons from childhood surfaced; the Mr. Rogers and Sesame Street shit I’ve been trying to unlearn to cope with Trump America. I looked at the seller and said, “it’s funny you say that, this record is worth about that.”

I told him I’d give him $100, sell it and split whatever I got with him. Shocked by my honesty, he said he’d call me anytime he got records and I could take first crack at them. It was a win-win. I left floating on a helium high.

I got home and listened to the album, praying it didn’t have a massive warp I hadn’t noticed before. I fell asleep to the serene psychedelia of “Hello Sunshine.” It had a soulful drum beat, with almost a hip-hop feel as it’s introduced. Swirling flutes and simple acoustic guitars placed me in an open field somewhere in ’70s summertime California. It sounded like a thousand bucks.