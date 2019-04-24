Mistakes are made at 5 a.m.

× Expand "Stylez of Uh Razzer" by Halrazzers

I don’t want to give away all the tricks of my trade.

The last thing I need are a bunch more of me out there looking for records in the dark dawn. The dig is already more competitive than I care to admit. There’s a guy at the swap meet who would bulldoze an elderly woman for a Dylan record—and not just an original pressing of Freewheelin’, but one of Dylan’s born-again Christian records from the era when he looked like a Miami Vice coke villain.

It’s a cold world and colder at 5 a.m. before the sun gently caresses the horizon. Five in the morning is the time my alarm goes off on Saturday, causing me a fleeting moment of Tourette’s and a more sustained moment of self-loathing. I used to casually go to the swap meet whenever I’d wake up—maybe 7 or 7:30 a.m., which is earlier than most other musicians, but nowhere near the predawn hours occupied only by senior citizens in search of an angry discount pancake fix.

But the 5 a.m. morning ritual started a couple years ago when I had to drive my friend, Natassia, to the airport at 5 a.m. Since I couldn’t go back to sleep, I went to the swap meet to lumber around like a zombie. It was at this early hour I found the best gems I’ve ever discovered out there. I also realized that by arriving later, other insane people who set their alarms at ungodly hours had long claimed all the gems.

Sometimes all I want is the flavor of one reward to fuel the hard drive to the next. What I’m after is a win—some forced fodder for a story, some fresh sounds for my turntable, some black gold that I mined just before the person who woke up one minute after me. I live to catch the cast of their envious gaze.

On a recent Wednesday morning, I went to the Coronado Swap Meet to sift through piles of unnecessary junk. I don’t go to this particular swap meet often. It’s usually just a chance to watch the sun come up over a pile of discarded toys, cell phone chargers, stained secondhand clothes and power tools. It’s beautiful in a way; the colored fragments of our dusty yesterdays occupy some poetic space.

On this visit, I found nothing but a lead on some records someone would be selling Sunday morning at Kobey’s Swap Meet. So when Sunday morning came, I woke up not long after I went to sleep. I was at the swap by 5:15, in a cloud of fatigue, moving at the limp pace of a tortoise on pain killers, and yet with a sense of determination. I had to find my contact from Coronado, and I had to do it in the dark of morning, my path to him illuminated by the weak flashlight of my cellphone.

When I found him, he was worried. He had a 45-minute window to unload a massive trailer filled with furniture, antique sewing machines, boxes of records, bicycles, etc. It was like an episode of Sanford and Son had vomited into the trailer until it nearly burst at the seams. What’s more, his helpers had flaked.

“Let’s do it,” I said, without thinking at all. For those of you who don’t know me, I’m what you’d call “weak.” I’m the character at the beginning of a training montage struggling to get into shape. I’m skinny enough to literally garner food and spare change offerings from strangers by simply standing on the street. I’ve had chronic Lyme disease for 25 years and I have no business doing manual labor in the dark of morning in a not-so-veiled attempt to call shotgun on a few boxes of records.

But there I was, lifting dressers and stools and boxes with a stranger as the sun begin to rise. Other collectors would approach the boxes of records as we worked and I’d hiss a cautionary warning like a feral cat, fangs bared.

After about an hour of labor, it was time to dig through the hard-earned records. This was when I realized that about 90 percent of the sleeves were empty. And there were an equal number of boxes of demolished records to match up.

I was demoralized. But in that pile of garbage were two copies of an obscure, 1994 rap 12-inch worth my time: Halrazzers’ “Stylez Of Uh Razzer.” This record is rare as hell and as for the song itself, it lives somewhere between the canons of Gravediggaz and M.O.P.—something to get you hyped up while trying to forget that you’re driving to work. I became so excited to find it that I managed to leave one copy behind. This stressed me out for days, until I went back to the Coronado Swap Meet and dug through 800 records to find it again.

Like I said, mistakes are made at 5 a.m. Don’t make the same as me.