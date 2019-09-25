Rest in peace, father

× Expand Submitted The Jordanettes’ “Walk with Christ.”

I got to know my father more at his memorial than I ever did in his life. But it almost didn’t happen. My father was afraid of flying. And if you’re in one of those states that doesn’t believe in science, this story may at least prove the validity of genetics. I am also afraid of flying. Not so much a fear, I just believe that I will die on a plane and because I still find life enjoyable, I don’t test the accuracy of my prophecies. My father’s memorial was held in Goochland, Virginia, which sounds like a fictional town named after its famous bulldog mayor, “the Gooch.” I called one of my close friends and music collaborators, Josh Rice, and asked him if he’d help me drive to Virginia and lay my father to rest. Being a true-blue friend, he simply responded “gimme the dates.”

We took four days to cross. We took in the red rock canyons of Zion National Park. We climbed the Rockies to their snowcapped peaks. We breezed through the lightning-touched monotony of Kansas.

We hiked through the Smoky Mountains, drove by billboards for AR-15 assault rifles, super-sized mega churches, fast food that would make you loosen your Bible Belt and a confederate flag large as a middle-class home with a Trump 2020 sign in the bullseye center of it.

We saw a quick slideshow of America as we snacked on mixed nuts and soul food all across the south. Eighty-eight cents for a side of hush puppies with pickled tomatoes and a catfish po boy—sure why not. “When in Memphis” as they say.

When we arrived in Goochland, I began to meet my extended family. See, I met my father twice in my life. Enough to love him but never enough to know him. My father was a guarded man who kept compartmentalized lives from colliding. For instance, when we’d speak on the phone, he’d often have to cut the conversation short to “feed the little one.” I had met my dad at 21, so I often imagined the details I didn’t know. I wondered if this “little one” was a pug or if he was more of a border collie kind of man. It was years later when I met him a second time that he said, “You have to meet the little one” and I walked into a room and there was a young woman practicing cello. That’s how I found out I had a sister.

Within 7 minutes of arriving at Goochland, I learned I had second older brother who no one had mentioned to me. This is on top of years earlier finding out that I had an older brother in my favorite hip-hop group but if I get into that I’ll spill over my 800-word allotment for this article. This was Friday night and the memorial service was Saturday. Two hours before the service, Josh and I decided to get the oil changed and be prepared for the 2,700-mile drive that awaited us. While Josh handled the oil, I decided to go to the bathroom in the adjacent Burger King. I haven’t eaten fast food since I moved to California 20 years ago today (literally) so I discretely slithered unnoticed into the BK restroom.

I had never been constipated before in my life. And I couldn’t have chosen a worse time to have my inaugural affliction. I can’t imagine that this was a normal occurrence because I’ve neither wept nor screamed through this before.

Though I’m new to wearing glasses, I’ve never had the fog up during a No. 2. I’ll try to describe what happened as poetically as I can. I was in the Burger King for 40 minutes. The heat of it all had me stripped down to half naked. I tried yoga positions, involuntarily grunted like a female tennis player when, finally, a manager rapped at the door and asked if everything was OK. “We’ve heard reports of strange sounds coming from the bathroom.” With a quaking and feeble, clearly lying voice I said, “I’m fine.” I was looking at the clock. Getting anxious. Thinking how no one would doubt the genuineness of my sadness because I’d certainly look like the most emotionally distraught person in attendance. The most Alfred Howard thing I could possibly do in life would be to miss my father’s memorial service that I drove four days to get to because I got stuck, fecally challenged in a Burger King bathroom in rural Virginia. Classic Alfred. The knocking at the door rattled me and I couldn’t perform under such circumstances. The tortoise head retreated, I walked bowlegged out of the Burger King, drank a gallon of water and tried again and with the teary success of an Olympian I made it to the memorial service.

For a few hours I listened to stories about my father and they sounded like they were describing me. He was charismatic African-American birdwatching “Simpsons” fan with a penchant for driving across country, collecting vinyl and taking in nature, that’s basically my bio on social media. He was a professor at University of Virginia and changed the course of several lives along the way. And though there were moments when I sat back and lamented the impact he could have had on my life had he been involved, I saw clearly the impact of blood, nature and nurture are coauthors of the landscape of the soul.

My father willed me his 45s, most of which I had in my collection because our tastes were aligned. But after Josh and I drove 46 hours in a straight shot caffeine arrow from Richmond, Virginia, to San Diego, I started playing them on my turntable, knowing him further. The unfamiliar one that caught my ear was The Jordanettes’ “Walk with Christ” on Choice Records from Newark, New Jersey—ironically the town that I was born in. It was a slow stomp gospel number about finality and redemption, course correction in search of virtue. The organ was scorching in the front of the mix and the voices were booming, graveled and committed. As the last line of the song faded along with my will to be awake, the singer said, “I’m gonna give up my whole life to walk with Christ.” Rest in peace father.