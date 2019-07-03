Sleepless in Santee

The alarm went off at 4:50 a.m. I was in a deep sleep—an ebony unconsciousness. It was my first solid rest since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in game 6 of the NBA Finals. On that night, anxiety’s puppet stings and Warrior’s fandom collaborated to turn the pitter-patter of my heart into a John Bonham drum solo.

I was sleeping next to my girlfriend who finds rest a more fleeting activity than I do, so I quickly struck the alarm as if I were trying to avoid a whammy on Press Your Luck. I usually start my Sundays at 5 a.m., but I wanted to arrive at the Santee Swap Meet by 5:24 a.m., three minutes or so before one of the other record guys. And at that ungodly hour, I must also allot for the 10 minutes of comedic, awkward bumbling. This includes classic slapstick routines such as putting my left shoe on my right foot and attempting to brush my teeth with Neosporin.

I’m a morning person by necessity, not by design.

I have one CD in my car, The Beavis and Butthead Experience (25 cents at last week’s Santee Swap) and Nirvana’s opening track, “I Hate Myself and Want to Die,” was perhaps a subtle clue as to the day ahead.

I listened to the song on repeat til I got to the drive-in theatre that hosts the swap meet. I had decided to write an article about the Santee Swap Meet as I was walking through it last week. I had looked up from my phone’s screen (reading up on Klay’s ACL) and had seen a man with a longsleeve Harley Davidson shirt, a Fox Racing baseball cap and a sheathed broadsword the size of his body. I immediately looked back down to see why Thompson hadn’t had his operation yet.

A little while later I thought to myself how strange it was that this man, a real-life dystopian motorcycle villain straight out of Mad Max, hadn’t pulled my attention away from my cell phone. But at the Santee Swap Meet, I often see things that would raise red flags elsewhere. Where else does an overtly polite man with a chainsaw have a booth offering tree services and scripture? For real—he has a sign that says “RULE OVER SIN OR BURN IN THE LAKE OF FIRE” and another sign that says “Will Trim Your Trees.”

Back to my most recent visit. I walked through the corridors of commerce looking for boxes of records. I cordially waved to the guy who had grabbed an original copy of Pink Floyd’s Piper at the Gates of Dawn for $5 on that one morning when I hit my snooze bar and showed up late. I was casually walking around when Randy, another record guy, tripped over a penny loafer and, in a moment of misguided altruism, I caught him. Once he regained his balance, he grabbed the copy of Television’s Marquee Moon I had been heading toward. If I had only let him Million Dollar Baby his head on the seller’s pickup truck, I’d own my third copy of Marquee Moon. I’ll carry that memory to my grave. I’ll be in hospice, struggling to recall the names of my children through glaucoma-clouded eyes, and someone will bring up Marquee Moon and I’ll raise my fist to the sky to scream, “RAAAANNNNNDDYYYY!”

At the end of the day, searching for vinyl gems at a swap meet is 99 percent luck and a little skill. By this point of the morning, the sun was in full obnoxious bloom and there were at least five other vinyl vultures circling the scene.

I began picking through a particular box of records first, when I asked, “how much?” The seller said, “50 cents a record.” This is increasingly rare these days, as most sellers have caught wind of the vinyl resurgence and suddenly want $15 for their Carpenters records. At 50 cents apiece, I get wide saucer eyes and begin to grab everything. It’s amazing what you can rationalize when it comes to bargains. Suddenly I’m buying Billy Joel records just because. At 25 cents, I’ll buy Loggins and Messina records just because. Readers don’t want to know what happens at 10 cents.

In this pile of records was one interesting one: Farm’s Innermost Limits of Pure Fun. It had a blank white cover with no information, but the drummer’s name was Dennis Dragon and there were song titles like “Crystal Shingles” and “Inner Space.”

Once I got it home, it turned out the record was a 1968 psychedelic soul jazz soundtrack to a surf movie. The music spanned from cinematic, break-heavy funk and reverb-drenched California folk to a sprawling, sludgy closing track titled “Coming of the Dawn.”

I would have gambled on this record for $10 so 50 cents was a huge success. Sometimes, a little less sleep ends up paying off.