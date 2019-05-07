Sorting through the chud

It’s not all thousand-dollar records and sweet soul music. There’s a word a lot of vinyl record enthusiasts use and that word is “chud.”

A box of chud is basically a box of scratched-up Herb Alpert records where the covers have been partially devoured by termites, clawed by disgruntled kitties and autographed by mold. Chud may include records so warped, they make the turntable needle surf the tumultuous black wave like a doomed otter after an oil spill.

If Barbara Streisand is the Chud queen, Andy Williams is the king. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not shitting on Barbara’s career. There’s a great drum break on her “Queen Bee” song, but overall, seeing a lot of Streisand records is a prime indicator of chud. When I thumb through a stack of records that begins with four Streisands, I’m not hopeful that Coltrane is coming next (John, not Chi).

People are always trying to dump their chud, a classic record collector move. That connoisseur might purchase a large collection, keep all the gems and try to shed the weight of chud though the local chud dispensary known as Craigslist or OfferUp.

For example, I went to look at a collection in San Marcos this past weekend. I guess San Marcos is in San Diego, but the drive felt more daunting than most: I had a feeling that when I got there, I would be somewhere else—there should be new information, sequoias and lakes, but the Southern California highway is a treadmill and palm trees and clone communities were still my surroundings.

The ad that had called to me had all the right ingredients: 1000 records, 1000 45s and a seller motivated by an out-of-state move. The seller also claimed to not know much about the music in his possession. As they say, “one man’s trash… yadda yadda yadda.” Let the games begin.

There were a lot of records. Too many records. Too much chud, but not saturated with chud. For every five John Denver records, there was a John Lee Hooker, and after a box full of big band swing, there would be indie bands like Built to Spill, Three Mile Pilot and Tristeza mixed in like golden glitter on a big ole bear turd. I’ve looked through a lot of collections and this was the most uneven and unpredictable among them.

There were also 24 boxes of classical albums. I know as much about classical music as President Trump knows about science, which, depending on where you get your news, could mean that I am the best or worst when it comes to classical music. In this case, I am definitely not a classical music expert.

So there I was, trying to figure out if I wanted to buy this collection. There were a lot of interesting items but there were also a lot of unknowns that could be great or could be unlistenable. There was enough vinyl to wreck my rig’s suspension on the way home from San Mordor and 70 percent was chud, but the seller explained it was all or nothing. We negotiated. I could tell he wanted them gone, but he could tell I wanted them and didn’t want to pay a lot. We were both at even weight on the see-saw of our disadvantage.

He started throwing in random boxes of other stuff to both sweeten the pot and lighten his load. In fact, I got a box full of random autographs including an autographed Star Whores (it’s a Star Wars porn parody) press photo and a box full of antique—and often racist—postcards. At the end of the day, I was paying him a respectable amount to basically help him move, but I decided to pull the trigger.

Why? Because in one of the classical music boxes, there was a Sublime 12-inch autographed by the whole band, including the original lead singer. And sure, living in Southern California has made me jaded to Sublime’s existence to the point where hearing “What I Got” is like being slapped in the face with a fish taco with a blonde dreadlock inside it. But when I was 17, I saw Sublime in Boston and got drunk and crowd surfed and heard the bait of the Pacific Ocean whisper my name.

Also, I knew I could sell that album and make my money back.

Sometimes buying a collection is paying the price of admission. I wanted to look through all the records at an unpressured pace. I wanted to listen to the unknown 45s to find out if they were soul bangers or obscure garbage. They turned out to be mostly obscure yodeling records and, yes, I realize that “obscure yodeling records” is likely a redundant sentence.

But one of the 45s stood out. “Sol’s Soul” by The Nightbeats was an organ-heavy summertime groove. The soul jazz instrumental side had a little more fire than the vocals, with a capable yet subdued guitar solo and a heavy drum break ripe for sampling.

Of course, the record had a burn on the first three seconds of the vinyl as if someone farsighted tried to read the label by candlelight. So basically it had to be chud-by-association.