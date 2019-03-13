The big score

This was a big score.

I’ve had some scores in my life. An elderly woman once gave me 1,500 records because I helped her clean out her garage (by the way, I’ll happily help you clean your garage for records).

But this one was a next-level score. A friend of mine buys storage units and sells the contents at the Santee Swap Meet. We’ve done a lot of business over the past year, so he gave me a call when he got a unit full of records. I was supposed to work at my day job later that evening, but before my shift started, I went to the unit to see what we were dealing with.

The storage unit door opened and I immediately had that Christmas Morning pulse of a spoiled child. A lone tear fell slowly down my face as I stared in awe. I was hypnotized by the vastness of it all. Was this how the first person to stumble upon the Grand Canyon felt?

I called in “well” to work. “Hello, work, I’m feeling too excellent to possibly be there this evening. Can we try again tomorrow when the mediocrity of reality kicks back in? Thanks.”

There were records stacked from floor-to-ceiling. There were load bearing 45s that, if moved slightly, two towers of records would collapse like a metaphor too obvious to complete. And here’s the thing: It was all Black music. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t discriminate—I’ll grab a Zeppelin record just as fast as one by Marvin Gaye, but this is San Diego. There’s like seven black dudes in this town and I’ve been mistaken for six of them. Finding collections of Black music has a special elusive glow to it.

I didn’t know where to start. I was the overweight kid left alone in a candy store. I saw a box that said James Brown records and yet, somehow, I was still surprised when I opened it and it was filled with James Brown records. My friend and I went to work. It was a huge locker—so deep that when I scaled the first vinyl Kilimanjaro, I still couldn’t see the back. All in all, we’d spend three days clearing this unit out. I filled my Toyota 4Runner four times with records. The car sagged under the weight of it all.

It’s interesting sorting through someone’s life like that. When the door to the unit opened, there was a heartbreaking feeling as if the previous owner were saying, “I lost my job, my family and can’t pay rent—this is all I have.”

We came across family photos that captured loves wide-eyed fresh start, as well as pics of children’s basketball games, record-show flyers and evidence of an affair. I stayed up at night contemplating where it went wrong for this guy. Why hadn’t he sold the records to pay the rent? How long had he not paid the rent on the storage unit only to throw it all away?

Some of the possessions had been in there unmoved for years. I’d find puzzle pieces of evidence—naked polaroids of his wife and then revealing photos of another woman during the same time period. Had I gone too far down the rabbit hole of a man’s life? Or is this what I had to do in order to properly inherit his soundtrack?

I started to think he might be crazy because he had 100 copies of the same Earth, Wind and Fire album. Who does that?! As I posed the question to myself, I realized that I now had 100 copies of an Earth, Wind and Fire album, plus the 10 I already had at home. And as I looked around the dust, rat shit and excessive disorganization, I wondered if this Black mirror (so to speak) had a lesson for me: If I were to die in that moment, what would the vultures find as they picked the flesh of my possessions?

I eventually got all the records into my house, which freaked out the roommates. There was a week where one might have opened the refrigerator only to find a box of 45s. It took me a month to sort through everything. It was hard to pick just one song from this score, but there was an unknown Chicago gospel album that swung so hard, I hurt myself moving to it. It’s called “I Shall Not Want” by the Honorable Reverend Moore. I feel like this record would be a collector’s dream if anyone ever heard it. The congregation is a part of the snare drum and those soulful claps drive the train to a salvation so tangible that, for a moment, I believed in something.

I also found a second little collection of naked photos from the ’80s. They weren’t graphic, but they weren’t tasteful either. There were also photos of their children with no shirts on—innocent pictures in the possession of a family. In my possession and paired with the nude candids, however, they had a creepy look that rivaled the storage unit of your average serial killer. I meant to throw them away, but I did what I do best—I lost them within all the vinyl. Somewhere in that vast sea of 10,000 records, there’s a creepy collection of polaroids that I really don’t want to own.

Now I’m just trying not to die so no one ever has to sort through my shit and wonder if I was some weird time-traveling sociopath. I had always hoped the Al Howard documentary was something my mom could watch.

Black Gold appears every other week. Alfred Howard is always looking for vinyl and stories, and can be contacted at blackgoldsandiego@gmail.com.