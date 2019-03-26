The dangers of the hunt

The hunting knife sailed by my right ear on its way into the drywall of the apartment.

The man who threw it offered me a hit from a plastic Graffix bong and a warm can of beer. The bong, with its Toxic Avenger-green hue and skeletal jester, belonged in a ’90s museum next to a metal pipe, a bag of oregano and a cassette copy of Spin Doctors’ Pocket Full of Kryptonite.

I had to decline the inebriating hospitality. After all, I was busy pulling records that you wouldn’t believe for 25 cents apiece.

How did I end up in a house in Clairemont grabbing bargain first pressings and having knives thrown by my head? Well, a week prior, I had met this lady piggybacking off of someone else’s yard sale in Ocean Beach. She saw me walking away with some vinyl and said something resembling “you like records” with the tone that a kidnapper uses when offering candy to unsupervised children.

“Hop in this car real quick,” she continued.

“Alright,” I said, with neither a second thought nor hesitation. The backseat of her vehicle was a discount record store. It worked out well and within a week, I was back for more, this time heading to her residence to grab Husker Du, Fugazi and Zombies LPs for a quarter apiece.

This time around, however, there was the man with the bong. He was the woman’s boyfriend; he had just gotten out of prison, and the records I was perusing were his cellmate’s collection. Then he threw the knife. As it sailed by my head, I realized exactly what my life was worth to me; that my existence could be measured in a series of discounts. If the knife were sailing at an elderly lady, would I have jumped in and stopped it? I’m not sure. I’d have much more likely paused, looked at her and contemplated whether she looked like she had lived a full life, eventually reacting too late for it to matter.

But would I sit adjacent to a drywall bullseye as an ex-con worked out his aggressions with the world in order to buy a first pressing of Joy Division’s Closer for the price of a stale gum ball? Absolutely.

It’s not often that I put my life on the line to ameliorate my record collection, though once is likely more than most people. I’m not most people. I recently had this same feeling while waiting at the border to enter Mexico in hopes of buying a collection of 45s. I guess danger was on my mind because I went to get this collection despite a national emergency having been just declared there. I felt like one of those cavalier storm chasers, marching toward the tornado’s edge with no regard for their own safety. I’d get to stare into the eye of the storm at the border: the murderers, the drugs, the caravans of tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free, as well as the rapists and some good people. I imagined more than knives would sail by my head as I thumbed nervously through the records at the pace of caffeine and gunfire.

But there wasn’t any of the biblical violence I had come to expect. Where Fox News paints the syncopation of gunshots and wailing mothers, all I found at this supposed national emergency were suburbs, people walking their dogs and the dull sound of crickets. I was seemingly walking along a border of fact and fiction.

I did however find some worthwhile 45s. In the midst of a bunch of Perry Como records, there was a small collection of obscure Black gospel artists including one relatively unknown 45 by Katherine Baxter and the Holy Ghost Fire Singers. The song, “These Sayings Are Faithful and True,” takes a step divergent from most gospel I’ve heard. The intro is an acid-washed wail over entrancing flutes, slow moving piano chords and some subtle psychedelic bursts of guitar. The intro hypnotizes for almost half the song but when the drums break, there’s a sense of soulful urgency; a dirty, driving funk that can only be found in the church and it’s opposite.

Every once in a while you find a new sonic gem that’s worth risking your life. And every once in a while, words like “risk” seem to become as malleable as facts.