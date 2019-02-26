The long and winding road

Every Friday through Sunday I get up before the sun and go to one of the varying swap meets offered in San Diego County. It’s like clockwork and my clock works when the alarm starts sounding at 5 a.m. Some days I’m an excited child on Christmas morning, wondering what’s behind the wrapping paper of the universe. Other mornings, I wake up with anxiety, glued to my mattress like burnt pasta in a cheap frying pan and wondering where I went wrong in life.

On one recent Saturday, I woke up exuberant and ready to go hunting for some treasure. I opened my blinds to reveal a rain that rivaled my enthusiasm. I don’t mess with swap meets in the rain. I once went to the Santee Swap Meet in the rain and found a black dildo on top of a Moody Blues record. The dildo was lying in an oil-stained puddle and I still can’t shake the vision of that Moody Blues record. It was the saddest record in the world.

I went back to sleep just long enough to dream about what I might be missing. The second time I woke up, I decided I needed to fill my day with action. I checked Craigslist and the second I looked, someone had just posted a collection of more than 2,000 45s for $300. I reached out. I was the first to make contact. I plugged the address into my phone and started to drive. When I got close to the address, Google Maps started to have a seizure, sending me in nonsensical directions that didn’t exist.

“Head north south on West Street” the Siri voice said, merry prankster that she is. Before knocking on some random door in a sketchy neighborhood at 7 a.m., I began to envision getting gunned down by a .45 for 45s. I decided to call instead. Maybe I had the address wrong. Turns out, I did and I didn’t. The 45s were in Imperial, California. I had been driving around Imperial Beach.

This changed things. Did I want to drive all that way north to chase the possibility there was some treasure in this lot? Or did I want to drive back to my home and chase sheep?

I flipped a coin. I don’t leave anything up to chance. It’s just that sometimes I don’t actually know what I want, so I assign heads and tails and if the result of the flip makes me yell “god damn it,” then I know I wanted the alternate option. I was off to Imperial, California.

The drive took forever. NPR faded as the mountains painted the scenery, verdant after a series of rains. The only album I listen to when I drive is Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky. It’s not my favorite album or anything. It’s just been stuck in my CD player for about six months. I tried to pry it out with a knife, but then there was a knife stuck in there as well.

Once there, I started to look through the litany of records. eBay has poisoned a lot of minds regarding the value of a record. Sure, some records are valuable. But most records are only as valuable as the joy they bring when someone listens to them. That’s probably the lamest Hallmark sentence I’ve ever written, but it’s the truth.

As I was looking through these records, a heavyset man was standing over my shoulder, trying to tell me that the scratched 45 of Michael Jackson’s “Bad” I had in my hand was worth his weight in gold. You know, because MJ’s dead. I started to wince and curse eBay for placing me in the scenario where a man who believes he’s selling me the cure for cancer is setting the terms of negotiation.

I was taking a while to meticulously go through the 45s, trying to figure out if there was enough meat on the bone. Every 200th record was something interesting, but did I really need to purchase every single Belinda Carlisle single ever released? I offered him $200 and he declined, so I went back and started my car. I paused. There was one 45 in there that stuck in my memory and as I started to navigate the landmined, pot-holed side-streets of an inland empire time had forgotten, I found myself turning around to try my hand at the art of deal.

I Googled the 45 but couldn’t find any info about it even though, for some reason, there was an mp3 of it to sample on Amazon. It was from The Ferrell Family, a relatively unknown group from El Centro. It wasn’t quite rockabilly, but it had some elements in the lead guitar work. On the song “Please Hold Me,” the singer delivers a lazy warbling croon, similar to that of The Modern Lovers’ Jonathan Richman. The voice struggles to get out of a bed of lethargic jangly guitars and a capable rhythm section. It’s comfortable in that bed.

I decided I would purchase box after box of the mediocre 45s just to get that one record. The seller and I met in the middle at $250 so I was able to sleep soundly at night. That is, until I remembered it took about $50 in gas to get to Imperial and my frugality-based insomnia kicked into full gear.

So yeah, if anyone needs the complete Belinda Carlisle discography, I’m your man.