Through half-empty glasses

Before I write another word, let me just say that in no way do I want any harm to ever come to Stevie Wonder.

That being said, would I benefit financially from his untimely demise? Possibly. More than likely.

Let me take a few steps back.

I used to cry at traffic lights. Every time my car would come to a complete stop, I’d look at my surroundings, stare at the light and just start weeping. I didn’t know exactly why. I assumed I was depressed and that the daily headlines had culminated in a rare moment where I had to confront the world’s malaise. I would tear up until green signaled me forward, both physically and mentally.

I also made the false assumption that this was normal—that everyone came to a stop and wept like their grandma died, but I never asked another soul about this for fear they would become acutely aware of my weirdness.

Then I got an overdue physical. During the eye exam, I successfully read the graffiti-sized letters back to the examiner, but as soon as we got a couple of lines down I responded with something like, “asterisk, infinity sign, Stannis Baratheon, B or quite possibly E.”

“Cool, you need glasses,” the nurse responded.

At this point, I was still in prideful denial, so I said, “I’m pretty sure I don’t need glasses.” Then I put on glasses and had the instant revelation that I’d basically been blind for several years. Putting on glasses was like getting stoned for the first time. I literally looked at a leaf for 10 minutes and reveled in how beautiful it was. I had a whole list of things I wanted to take in: the ocean, my girlfriend, the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones. I got to a red light and no tears. It turns out I was just trying and failing to see, and I didn’t actually give a shit about the state of the world.

I’m still getting used to glasses. I’ve lived without them for 41 years so they’re easy to forget. Case in point: Last Thursday I was working an 11-hour shift at Cow Records in Ocean Beach and had left my glasses at my mother’s house. In the late afternoon, I got a call about a collection of records. It was a storage locker guy I know from one of the swap meets. He wanted me to come over right away, but my shift didn’t end until 9 p.m. He agreed to wait for me, but he had to clear these records out of the storage facility by 10 at the latest.

I broke as many speed laws as I could to get there and look at a huge collection of predominately Black music. The collection was filled with rare records, but I didn’t have time to check through each one. It was dark and I perused as quickly as I could with my phone flashlight and my weak 41-year old eyes. The seller wanted enough money to buy a Toyota Tercel and also had another buyer lined up. The clock was ticking so I pulled the trigger.

The next day, with the benefit of light and my bifocals, I checked each individual record and cried real tears. No, not the fraudulent mist that had previously come from struggling to focus at a red light, but the tears of a record collector having to throw away an original pressing of John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme because someone had autographed the record with a Swiss army knife. In fact, I had to throw away more than half of the collection.

I spoke to the seller when I saw him at the swap meet. I knew he wasn’t trying to rip me off. After all, he had offered me a look at 4 p.m. when I could have taken the time I needed with them, but due to circumstances and terrible vision, I took a big fat loss. He did feel bad, however, so he threw in an XL T-shirt I couldn’t fit into, a pillow with an illustration of a jazz trumpeter, 15 cassettes and a big box of photographs, all belonging to the previous owner of the storage unit.

I started to look through the items, doing math in my head, massaging down the price of the Toyota Tercel with each salvageable item. As I looked through the photographs, I noticed a whole section of candid photos of Stevie Wonder. I appropriately tag the listing of rare photos of Stevie Wonder eating food at a wedding to maximize their value and put them in my morbid folder of rare things that may appreciate in value if I outlive certain celebrities. A part of me hopes that Stevie gets the last laugh and outlives us all, but most of me hopes I weep real tears at the loss of a musical genius and virtuous human being.

The collection wasn’t a total loss. I was able to salvage a couple of killer records including the rare Howard Roberts’ Lord Shango record, which is filled with drum breaks, fuzzed-out psych guitars and hard-edged grooves. It’s the soundtrack of a 1975 Blaxploitation film that includes scenes of ritual sacrifice, tribal resurrection and dance routines. The whole film is apparently on YouTube, so I’m gonna go put my glasses on and watch that.