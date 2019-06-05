Utah jazz and a nice canyon hike

There are not a lot of Black people in Utah.

I know they have enough to staff a basketball team (the Utah Jazz), which absolutely must be a misnomer. Utah and jazz go together like peanut butter and hand grenades. But I digress.

A few years ago, I was one of the Black folks in Utah. I was passing through the town of Moab for a gig. I had arrived early and my favorite way to pass the hours has always been to dive headfirst into nature. I had been to Moab’s Arches National Park a number of times, but as breathtaking and alluring as that was, the sea of summertime visitors bordered on overwhelming. Once someone has seen a morbidly obese man with Kentucky plates feed a squirrel a Twix bar next to a sign that reads “don’t feed the wildlife,” the road less traveled just seems all the more appealing.

I decided my best bet was to ask a local for a hiking trail off the beaten path. I found a health food store and looked for a standout hippie working in the shop. I asked a young woman with, naturally, a Phish concert T-shirt if she had any suggestions for a local spot. Now, when I asked her, she wasn’t facing me so she didn’t know what I looked like. She exuberantly said, “You want to go to…” but she began to glitch out the second she saw me. The first half of her response was eloquent and incorporated familiar words from the English language. The second half of the sentence deteriorated into some Mushmouth gibberish that was reminiscent of Charlie Brown’s teacher. I asked her again.

“Sorry, I couldn’t quite understand the latter half of the sentence. Would you mind repeating?” She took another stab at it but at the same important point in her response, her words fell to pieces. It was as if the nitrous balloon kicked in at the midway point.

I figured it out after following her directions to a canyon. See, up until the 1960s, it was officially called Nigger Bill Canyon and, up until 2017, it was Negro Bill Canyon. It’s currently Grandstaff Canyon and I’m sure it will be called Verizon Wireless Canyon in 2045, but that’s another essay.

The Phish woman wasn’t expecting a Black man when she turned around. It’s one of the safer Utah bets (that and that the Jazz will get booted from the first round of the NBA Playoffs) so she glitched out and had to buffer while trying to send me to a place named Nigger Bill Canyon. This was fortunate because it was a beautiful canyon and had I known the name, it’s unlikely my sense of danger and adventure would have brought me there.

Most people I tell that story to are astounded it took so long to change the name. When I told my father, he was the first to say, “I wish they’d kept it Nigger Bill Canyon.” His point was that there’s an inherent danger in whitewashing history (no pun intended), and an importance to having these reminders of our not-so-distant past. So that when we discuss longstanding equality in America, we can recall that, not long ago, Nigger Bill Canyon was on official maps.

The other day I was digging through some 45s at Pack Rat Records on El Cajon Boulevard and I came across a Nigger Charley record. I’m hoping that this article is the most readers have encountered the N-word in a long time. It’s a word that still rattles my soul when I hear it or see it in print.

I wondered what kind of music it would be. I wondered for a second if it was the song title or artist name. Maybe it was something from Alabama. Maybe it was something for which the curiosity of my ears didn’t need to be satiated. I wondered how hard it was for Nigger Charley to book shows with a name like that. Were the offers exclusively from Lynchburg, Tennessee (yes that’s a real town and no, I have no desire to drive through it)? Was it an early example of reclaiming the word as our own, to rob it of it’s potency?

Or was it the opposite—an artist acknowledging how the world views him and making listeners come to terms with a truncated distance that separates us from a past most of us long to eclipse? I put the record on when I got home.

“Whether you’re Black and white, it’s time for I and I to unite,” sings Charley. A simple message is often the most poignant. I have to imagine Nigger Charley’s message was stunted by the inability to hoist his name upon the marquee without inciting riots. But all in all, the song “Hooligan Rock” was a solid reggae song that made me dance the way one sways while cleaning a house alone.

The music wasn’t as exciting as the rush I felt contemplating what resided in those dusty grooves—the flood of Utah memories that had long escaped my mind, the history of a jarringly abrasive word that hits no softer today than it did at the turn of the century. After all, music is a mechanism to transport and evoke and this record did exactly that.