You can call me Al. Or Lee. Whatever.

“My name it is nothing, my age it means less.”

—Bob Dylan

"LEE!”

The booming voice rang out from the adjacent aisle at Kobey’s Swap Meet. The sound was “Lee” spelled with 32 “E”s, sustained as if played through Hugh Masekela’s Trumpet. I knew the voice was addressing me even though my name hasn’t been Lee in this lifetime, or any other that I’m aware of.

It started about 3 years ago: An African seller at the swap meet would always say “Lee” when I approached and we’d embrace like long lost brothers. There’s a certain unspoken camaraderie that black folks have while existing in a Caucasian sea. It’s the subtle acknowledgement that we’re both black and if the race war shit suddenly goes down—no matter how divergent our poles of blackness are—we’ve got each other’s back. I promise if Steve Urkel and Lebron James were in the shit in rural Alabama, Steve would have Lebron’s back whether Lebron needed it or not. And he’d know via something as simple as a nod. But I digress.

Initially I had assumed that “Lee” translated to something deep and meaningful in his native tongue. He always said it with an inflection that invoked a foreign exuberance, the single syllable seemed to celebrate out of his mouth like a confetti sneeze. However, after two years and never witnessing him greet anyone else this way, I realized that he just thought my name was Lee, and it was far too late in the charade to correct him. At this point, it would’ve been easier to legally change my name to Lee since that’s how non-confrontational I am (the 40-year-old in me wanted to say “Leegally” because those are the kind of awful jokes I’m prone to making at this age).

Anyway, I’ve learned to answer to Lee and that’s totally fine because he had some records for Lee.

I went over to look through copious boxes of 45s. This was a strange morning at the swap meet. Usually Kobey’s swap meet is saturated with record guys. If you threw a rock you’d be more likely to hit a record collector than a record. But this morning it was just my friend and me, and we could stalk the aisles with leisure. In fact, it’s the only morning that ever made me loosely contemplate a brief foray into very specific serial murder. I could be called the Collector Collector, taking out other record collectors through the bait of a Craigslist post advertising five-cent Beatles’ “Butcher” covers. I’ve clearly been watching too much Mindhunter on Netflix.

I wondered where everyone was. Was there an epic estate sale that I was oblivious to? Did everyone simultaneously choose this day to sleep in? Was there finally a mass shooting at a record show? (The “finally” does not imply that I’m longing for a mass shooting to take out my collector competition, but more of a feeling of dread regarding the inevitability of mass shootings creeping into all our moments of attempted leisure). Whatever the reason behind the emptiness, it was nice to leisurely dig through the records without any need to rush, sprint, trample or display the piranha instinct within us.

So there I was, searching through a giant stack of 45s. For a moment I thought I was clairvoyant because with each 45 I flipped through, I could sense the record coming next. It took a few boxes before I realized that I had read through all these records at the Vinyl Junkies $1 Sidewalk Sale.

In a moment like this, I contemplated a record’s history. How many homes does it live in before taking up its brief residence in my own? These 45s went from the Vinyl Junkies sidewalk sale to a Goodwill, and then to a different Goodwill, where they were auctioned off to a man named Valentine who thinks my name is Lee and sets up at Kobey’s on Friday morning at 6:35 a.m. I didn’t feel like looking through these 45s a second time. The chances of finding something worthwhile after hundreds of eyes had carefully looked through them were slim to none, but on this morning I had the luxury of time and the rare symptom of patience.

The summer heat had already melted some of these 45s into abstract pieces of hallucinogenic art. But through the warped refuse, scratched Four Tops records and privately pressed local bands from the early 2000s with terrible names and Myspace links, there was a center label I hadn’t seen before: Pic and Bill’s Talk About Love on Charay records out of Fort Worth Texas.

The song was classic soul in the vein of Otis Redding. It starts with a tight horn arrangement matching the drum fills. They launch right into the chorus, simple and to the point. The vocals soar high and compliment each other.

This was one of those lessons in digging because it’s easy to get discouraged by a collection that’s been sorted through by hand after hand. But in the flurried rush at 6 a.m., things get overlooked, everyone has different expertise. And as the ancient African proverb says: “As the sky above, music is infinite.” Pretty sure that was a Lee quote.