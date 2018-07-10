Neurosis, Citizen and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Stefaan Temmerman Neurosis

Wednesday, July 11

PLAN A: Big Ups, Bellows, Hit Bargain @ Soda Bar. I recently wrote a feature on Big Ups, so if you missed that, go back and give it a read. They’ve evolved from youthful party punk into a sophisticated and powerful group. It’s music that’s intricate, yet goes straight for the internal organs. BACKUP PLAN: Goodnight Texas, The Havnauts, Softing @ The Casbah.

Thursday, July 12

PLAN A: Negative Approach, Final Conflict, Skullcrack @ Soda Bar. Negative Approach are hardcore legends, having made a name for themselves with some bruising but melodic anthems. After more than three decades of tearing shit up, they’ve still got more noise to make. PLAN B: Citizen, Teenage Wrist, Oso Oso, Queen of Jeans @ The Irenic. Citizen’s punchy, pop-friendly emo-punk is soaring and anthemic. I’m not sure why they’re not being played to death on the radio. In any case, it’s catchy stuff for punks with a sensitive side. BACKUP PLAN: Poor, Demasiado, Ninja Night Race @ Tower Bar.

Friday, July 13

PLAN A: Hexa, Esses, O/X, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ Whistle Stop. If summer hasn’t been goth enough for your tastes, one good way to remedy that is to spend Friday night with Hexa, whose gloomy pop music is among the best in town. They’re playing with Oakland’s Esses, who have a great, old-school goth-rock sound. PLAN B: The Revolutionary Guard, Downtown, The Gay Agenda @ Tower Bar. The Revolutionary Guard is a new band featuring former members of The Stalins of Sound, and this is their debut show. Expect punk rock, political leftism and a little bit of camp. BACKUP PLAN: Witch Mountain, Sixes, Beira @ Til-Two Club.

Saturday, July 14

PLAN A: Neurosis, Converge, Amenra @ Observatory North Park. It’s my understanding that Neurosis hasn’t been to San Diego in about two decades. Because of that—and because of the fact that they’re one of the greatest metal bands of all time—I wouldn’t miss it. Ditto goes for Converge, who are always amazing. PLAN B: Pride Festival w/ TLC, Le1f, Chaos Chaos @ Marston Point. This year’s Pride Festival has a pretty great lineup, headlined by R&B icons TLC, as well as queer rapper Le1f, who puts on a hell of a show. Celebrate inclusivity and Pride with non-stop jams. BACKUP PLAN: Yung Bae, Umenos @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, July 15

PLAN A: Hours, Los Pinche Pinches, Material Boys @ Soda Bar. Hours are one of the heaviest bands in San Diego, while Los Pinche Pinches and Material Boys play fun indie rock that’ll close out the weekend nicely. It’s a diverse lineup of excellent local bands, so show up early and stick around for the whole thing. PLAN B: Karbonite, Ursula, All Beat Up @ Whistle Stop. Local hardcore outfit Karbonite are holding a record release show, and for those who’ve been missing out on all the exciting stuff happening in the local hardcore scene, this is a good time to get caught up.

Monday, July 16

PLAN A: FACS, Exasperation @ Soda Bar. I also recently wrote a feature on FACS, whose dark, intense post-punk is both hypnotic and super heavy. Go early for Exasperation, one of the best bands making guitar-based indie rock in town. PLAN B: In the Whale, Parade of Horribles, Bosswitch @ The Casbah. In the Whale is, essentially, a grunge band. They make loud, fuzzy rock ‘n’ roll songs that are pretty easy to like. Even better, they’re playing with Bosswitch, a local power trio that makes a hell of a ruckus.

Tuesday, July 17

PLAN A: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Nena Anderson, Jason Hawk Harris @ The Casbah. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers play dusty, rowdy, barn-burning country-punk that feels like the perfect soundtrack to the unbearable heat that’s bearing down on San Diego.