Against Me!, Prince Paul and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Against Me!

Wednesday, Sept. 13

PLAN A: Manchester Orchestra, Tigers Jaw, Foxing @ Observatory North Park. Go back and read my feature on Manchester Orchestra from last week’s issue. Their new album A Black Mile to the Surface is a gorgeously emotional high for indie rock this year. PLAN B: Asgeir, Ethan Gruska @ Belly Up Tavern. Icelandic musician Asgeir’s music is gentle, sometimes steeped in synthesizers and sometimes stripped-down and delicate. Whatever approach he takes, it’s a feast for the senses. BACKUP PLAN: MC Lars, Big O, Digital Lizards of Doom @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Sept. 14

PLAN A: James Supercave, The Seshen, The Palms @ The Casbah. James Supercave sounds more like a videogame than a musician. And the synth-driven robot-soul he makes certainly has the feeling of artificial intelligence learning to love. Plus, it’s easy to dance to. BACKUP PLAN: Together PANGEA, Tall Juan, Daddy Issues @ The Irenic.

Friday, Sept. 15

PLAN A: Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Author & Punisher @ Brick by Brick. Perturbator makes synth-driven music for stylish dystopias. That’s basically where we are right now, so his sound couldn’t be more relevant even if it is mere escapism. Get there early to be crushed by Author & Punisher. PLAN B: Hanni El Khatib, Easy, Pinky Pinky @ The Casbah. As weary as I am of garage rock, it’s good to hear some loud guitars now and then, and Hanni El Khatib’s are turned to 11. There are plenty of yelped, hedonistic lyrics to match.

Saturday, Sept. 16

PLAN A: Against Me!, Bleached, Dirty Nil @ Observatory North Park. Against Me! is one of the most important punk bands making music right now. Their 2014 album Transgender Dysphoria Blues is 28 minutes of some of the most earnest and socially-charged music of the decade, and it rocks hard. PLAN B: Prince Paul, Norm Rocwell @ Space. Prince Paul has a hell of a resume. He produced music for Gravediggaz and De La Soul, and formed Handsome Boy Modeling School with Dan the Automator. Not to mention his concept album, A Prince Among Thieves. He’s a hip-hop legend. BACKUP PLAN: The Church, The Helio Sequence @ Music Box.

Sunday, Sept. 17

PLAN A: Future Islands, Explosions in the Sky, FR/BLCK/PR @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Future Islands put on one of the best live shows you’ll ever see. Granted, they’re playing much bigger venues now, but don’t think for a second that frontman Sam Herring won’t sing the hell out of the band’s synth-pop anthems. PLAN B: KANGA, Hexa, Le Chateau, Strangers in a Fire DJs @ Blonde. KANGA is a little bit like FKA Twigs meets Nine Inch Nails. In fact her song “Something Dangerous” even borrows from Nine Inch Nails’ “Somewhat Damaged,” but with an ethereal pop touch. Whether you’re looking to dance or just be among goth friends, this is the show for you. BACKUP PLAN: Black Mass, Cave Bastard, Temblad, Stolen Souls @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Sept. 18

PLAN A: The Heavy Guilt, Elise Truow, Aviator Stash @ The Casbah. The Heavy Guilt took a few years off from playing music and they’re pretty much back to being full-time again. I would advise against taking them for granted again and to go see them live immediately.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

PLAN A: This Will Destroy You, Glassing @ The Casbah. I’ve always assumed that This Will Destroy You’s name is intended in an emotional or psychological sense. The post-rock band isn’t very literally destructive, instead favoring slow builds and lush atmospheres. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t leave an impact.