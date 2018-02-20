Alex Cameron, Lindstrom and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Feb. 21

PLAN A: Alex Cameron, Molly Burch @ Soda Bar. Australian artist Alex Cameron makes eclectic new wave pop that sometimes sounds like it was made in the ‘80s and sometimes sounds futuristic. It’s always highly melodic and a lot of fun. BACKUP PLAN: Julian Lage Trio @ Music Box.

Thursday, Feb. 22

PLAN A: Eyehategod, Final Conflict, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Fantasy Arcade @ Brick by Brick. New Orleans sludge metal legends Eyehategod are known for playing slow, noisy and painful dirges. It’s epic, gnarly stuff, but make sure to get there early for Deep Sea Thunder Beast. PLAN B: Lindstrøm @ Blonde. Norwegian producer Hans-Peter Lindstrøm is responsible for some of the most ambitious space disco of the past decade. His 20-minute dance floor odysseys are massive and constantly evolving, but you can still dance to them. BACKUP PLAN: 1000 Mods, Telekinetic Yeti @ SPACE.

Friday, Feb. 23

PLAN A: All Pigs Must Die, Baptists, Bonebreaker @ Soda Bar. Speaking of blast, All Pigs Must Die is pretty much all about intense explosions of hardcore. Their tracks are all pretty short, and they kind of have to be when they’re this heavy, loud and fast. BACKUP PLAN: The Spits, Cruz Radical, Slaughter Boys @ SPACE.

Saturday, Feb. 24

PLAN A: The Spits, Beehive and the Barracudas, Keepers @ SPACE. Seattle punks The Spits have been making weird, fuzzy new wave anthems since the late ‘70s. And while they’re definitely loud, beneath that din is a knack for playing some catchy pop songs. PLAN B: The Fictitious Dishes, The Heartbeat Trail, Le Saboteurs @ Til-Two Club. For more punky, poppy goodness, local band The Fictitious Dishes provide more than their share of irresistibly fun jams, including a song about a seagull stealing churros.

Sunday, Feb. 25

PLAN A: CupcakKe @ Rich’s. The young, critically acclaimed and raunchy-as-hell rapper CupcakKe is earning her share of props for new album Ephorize. And in the spirit of her queer-positive message, she’s bringing her unique rap jams to LGBTQ dance club Rich’s instead of one of the more prominent live music venues. PLAN B: Exhumed, Incantation, Phobia, Festering Grave @ Brick by Brick. Apparently all of the extreme metal bands are in San Diego this week and that’s fine with me. Exhumed are about as extreme as it gets, with absurdly intense grindcore tracks and cartoonishly gory album covers.

Monday, Feb. 26

PLAN A: Year of the Cobra, Desert Suns, Nebula Drag @ Brick by Brick. Year of the Cobra is a cool duo comprising a drummer and a bass player, not unlike Death from Above 1979 or Lightning Bolt. Cobra is different, however, in that they have a classic hard-rock songwriting style with meaty riffs and big choruses instead of experimental freak-outs or disco beats.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

PLAN A: Real Estate, Bedouine @ Music Box. A lot of the most interesting shows this week involve pretty loud bands so Real Estate offers a nice break from that. They have a jangly indie pop sound that made them critical darlings. Albums like 2011’s Days is nothing but pretty pop gems. PLAN B: Exodus, Municipal Waste @ House of Blues. Alternately, back to some great metal. Exodus are one of the most influential metal bands in America, and Municipal Waste helped revive the thrash metal sound in the early ‘00s. It’s two generations of badassery on one stage. BACKUP PLAN: The Coathangers, Death Valley Girls, The Flytraps, Feels @ Belly Up Tavern.