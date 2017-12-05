Alex Lahey, Pig Destroyer and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Giulia McGauran Alex Lahey

Wednesday, Dec. 6

PLAN A: Alex Lahey, Dude York @ The Casbah. Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has a catchy, pop-punk sensibility that reminds me a bit of Courtney Barnett, just without as much of the sing-speak wordplay. I wouldn’t be shocked if her songs are all over mainstream rock radio soon.

Thursday, Dec. 7

PLAN A: Cosmonauts, Wild Wild Wets, DJs Andrew McGranahan, Mike Delgado @ Blonde. Cosmonauts play dreamy music that’s sometimes slow, sometimes upbeat and a little trippy, but always full of great melodies. Also, local psych favorites Wild Wild Wets are playing their first show in a while so don’t miss out on their return to the stage.

Friday, Dec. 8

PLAN A: Pig Destroyer, Necrot, Despise You, Call of the Void @ Brick by Brick. One of the great pleasures of my job is the privilege of being able to use my editorial authority to tell everybody to see a grindcore band called Pig Destroyer. But seriously though, they rip, with a repertoire of 90-second songs that are impeccably written and absurdly intense. PLAN B: Agent Orange, True Rivals, Widows, Sim Williams @ The Casbah. Fall Brewing is holding an anniversary party and, true to character, it’s a punk rock party headlined by old-school California punk legends Agent Orange and featuring local bruisers Widows.

Saturday, Dec. 9

PLAN A: Jamila Woods, TASHA @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Chicago singer/songwriter Jamila Woods, whose eclectic and soulful sound made her debut album HEAVN one of the most acclaimed albums of 2016. She’s amazing. PLAN B: Slothrust, And the Kids, Jackie Mendoza @ SPACE. Slothrust makes loud, angsty rock music with noisy guitars and lots of attitude. They can also pull off some atmospheric, brooding dirges, so they’ve got a pretty wide range of styles covered. BACKUP PLAN: Adolescents, The Grids, PSO @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Dec. 10

PLAN A: Death Eyes, Birth Defects, Stalins of Sound, Bosswitch @ The Casbah. This one is bittersweet, since it’s the final show by Stalins of Sound, but the lineup is solid all around, with a headlining set from local punks Death Eyes and stoner-rock trio Bosswitch in the Atari Lounge. PLAN B: The Grouch, Del the Funky Homosapien, DJ Fresh @ Music Box. Didn’t get tickets to see Run the Jewels? All hope is not lost for those seeking out a great hip-hop show. This tour, dubbed “How The Grouch Stole Christmas,” brings boom-bap to the people this holiday season.

Monday, Dec. 11

PLAN A: The Midnight Block, Pretty Vacant @ Soda Bar. Local punks The Midnight Block keep it pretty simple: Power chord riffs, snotty attitude and outsized hooks. It sounds like San Diego in the late ‘90s, which is oddly comforting. BACKUP PLAN: Van Hof, Hawk Auburn, Veronica May @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

PLAN A: Blessed, Entertainment Law, Exasperation @ Soda Bar. Vancouver’s Blessed is an interesting combination of post-punk and prog. That might not sound like it should work, but the band’s complex instrumentation and dark hooks mesh together brilliantly. BACKUP PLAN: The Wrecks, Brick + Mortar, lovelytheband @ House of Blues Voodoo Room.