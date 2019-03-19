And the Kids, White Ring and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Alfonso de Alba Veronica May

Wednesday, March 20

PLAN A: Rayland Baxter, T. Hardy Morris, Cardinal Moon @ Music Box. Since 2012, Rayland Baxter has been releasing pleasant folk-country with a pop sensibility. It’s almost impossible to get songs like “Yellow Eyes” and “Olivia” out of your head. Locals Cardinal Moon and T. Hardy Morris (more on him in this week’s Spotlight section) round out a great lineup. PLAN B: Elephant Gym, Positioner @ Soda Bar. The bass guitar is front-and-center in Elephant Gym, a Taiwanese math-rock trio fronted by two classically trained musicians. Sure, it’s technical and rhythmically dense, but it’s also beautifully hypnotizing. BACKUP PLAN: Mat Kerekes, Jetty Bones, Jacob Sigman @ House of Blues.

Thursday, March 21

PLAN A: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Frankie and the Witch Fingers @ The Casbah. Yes, they may have the stupidest name in the history of band names, but Psychedelic Porn Crumpets play some truly mind-blowing psych-rock that’s much more orchestral and expansive than fellow Perth, Australia rockers Tame Impala. PLAN B: Downers, Splavender, Brushed @ Soda Bar. Downers are easily one of the best, most melodic local bands on the scene, mixing shoegaze, slowcore and dream-pop in extraordinary ways. BACKUP PLAN: Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, March 22

PLAN A: Veronica May Band, Ariel Levine, The Havnauts @ The Casbah. A great lineup of local bands and artists. Veronica May recently scored a San Diego Music Award for her 2018 EP, Teaser, which, along with 2017’s Awakened, are vulnerable journeys through heartbreak and mental illness. Singer-songwriter Ariel Levine and pop-punkers The Havnauts are both worth showing up early. PLAN B: Codex Confiteor, The Sorcerer Family, Gunther’s Grass @ Black Cat Bar. Music collective Stay Strange presents “A Night of Strange Music” that includes a “doom organum tuba and shriek-soprano duo” and “occult electric ukulele.” Come with an open mind. BACKUP PLAN: Profligate, Sigsaly, O/X @ The Whistle Stop.

Saturday, March 23

PLAN A: And The Kids, Cardioid @ Che Café Collective. We are utterly charmed by the indie-pop of Massachusetts trio And the Kids. When guitarist and banshee singer Hannah Mohan belts out “Life is a bastard / It wants to kill you / Don’t let go,” we really feel it. BACKUP PLAN: Actors, Twin Tribes, Creux Lies, Bootblacks @ SPACE.

Sunday, March 24

PLAN A: White Ring, ∆AIMON @ Whistle Stop. Anyone still bummed out over the demise of Crystal Castles or still geeks out over late ’00s genres like witch-house should already be familiar with the spooky ambiance of White Ring and ∆AIMON. The former blends dark beats with frontwoman Kendra Malia’s guttural bellows. BACUP PLAN: Ayla Nereo, Elijah Ray, Amber Lily @ Soda Bar.

Monday, March 25

PLAN A: Acid Mothers Temple, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan @ The Casbah. For nearly 25 years, Japanese band Acid Mothers Temple have been in the business of creating what guitarist/founder Kawabata Makoto calls “extreme trip music.” The lineup has changed over the years, but their shows are still mind-blowing and any fan of psychedelic rock should be at this show. PLAN B: Amyl and the Sniffers, Richard Rose @ Soda Bar. Amyl and the Sniffers play fast-paced, sing-along punk n the spirit of old-school acts such as Delta 5 and X-Ray Spex. It’s fun, emboldening and filled with piss and vinegar. BACKUP PLAN: Nocturnal Habits, Drug Apts, BR3AM BR05 @ Whistle Stop.

Tuesday, March 26

PLAN A: Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin, S. Mathias, Weasel Dust @ The Merrow. Another nice lineup of local acts, but Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin are the headliners for a reason. They specialize in fuzzy, dark psych-rock that has almost a Sabbath-like feel to it on tracks like “Western Nirvana” and “Killer on the Run.” BACKUP PLAN: TWRP, Planet Booty, JP Inc. @ The Casbah.