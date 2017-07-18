BadBadnotgood, Reggie Watts and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Wendy Lynch Redfern Reggie Watts

Wednesday, July 19

PLAN A: Birdtalker, Austin Manuel @ Soda Bar. Wednesday nights are a good time to start working your way up to the weekend with something pretty mellow before you start getting really wild. Birdtalker is a good band for that. The Nashville group is folky, catchy and has lots of pretty melodies.

Thursday, July 20

PLAN A: BadBadNotGood @ Observatory North Park. Despite the fact that BadBadNotGood is a bad, bad, not good name for a band, their music is actually pretty great. They do funky, unconventional beat-driven jazz that’s mostly instrumental. However, they did do a collaboration with Ghostface Killah that was pretty cool, so it just goes to show how versatile they are. PLAN B: MC Chris, Goblin Cock @ Music Box. It’s a tradition in San Diego to have nerd-core (i.e. hip-hop about nerdy topics) shows around Comic Con, and MC Chris is returning after many years of performing Con-week shows at venues around town. Show up early for an opening set from Rob Crow’s schlocky metal band, Goblin Cock. BACKUP PLAN: Nihilist, Monolith, Heavy Justice, Siva @ Brick by Brick.

Friday, July 21

PLAN A: Ministry, Ho99o9 @ House of Blues. Read my feature this week on Ho99o9, a New Jersey hip-hop duo that blends hardcore rap with actual hardcore. It’s noisy and intense. They’re opening for Ministry, who all good goths should already be familiar with. PLAN B: Rozwell Kid, Vundabar, Great Grandpa, Shades McCool @ Soda Bar. Rozwell Kid is all about kickass guitar rock. Their songs have great melodies, but more importantly they shred, with more than a slight influence from ‘70s rock heroes Thin Lizzy.

Saturday, July 22

PLAN A: Reggie Watts @ The Irenic. There aren’t many artists that combine standup comedy with R&B, but Reggie Watts is far from your average songwriter. Expect a good combination of hilarity and funkiness, and probably some beatboxing. PLAN B: La Luz, Teenage Burritos, Sixes, Poison Rites @ Soda Bar. Seattle garage-surf group La Luz sounds like a lot of bands that have gotten popular in recent years, but in my opinion they’re a lot better at writing those ubiquitous garage-surf songs. Sometimes a little reverb goes a long way. BACKUP PLAN: Creature and the Woods, The Heavy Guilt, Taken By Canadians, Mike Pope, DJ Lexicon Devil @ The Casbah.

Sunday, July 23

PLAN A: Living Legends, Immortal Technique, Necro, Visionaries, Evidence, Andre Nickatina @ Observatory North Park. This showcase is billed as the “Back to Basics” tour, and features a long list of underground hip-hop veterans, which should appeal to the lyrics-focused purists and experimental heads alike. PLAN B: Digital Lizards of Doom, Unsteady, Kitty Plague @ The Casbah. Since it’s Comic-Con week, it’s a good time to go see Digital Lizards of Doom, whose repertoire consists of chiptune-influenced pop songs about zombies and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Yup. BACKUP PLAN: Phenomenauts @ SPACE.

Monday, July 24

PLAN A: Yowie, INUS, Featherwolf, In the Womb, Planet B DJs @ SPACE. Yowie is pretty out there. The band plays mathematically complex, abrasive prog rock with song titles that are often just as confusing (“Ineffable Dolphin Communion,” for instance). Still, it’s a hell of a thing to see live. BACKUP PLAN: Post Animal, Levitation Room, Femny @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, July 25

PLAN A: Josh Harmony, Titus Haug, Jordan Lovelis @ Soda Bar. Josh Harmony is a professional skateboarder, but as it turns out he also plays some really good, melodic indie rock. His songs have a touch of classic power-pop blended with dreamy effects, which should remind listeners of many of the classic ‘90s-era indie bands they once listened to.