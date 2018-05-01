Baths, Cullen Omori and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Mario Luna Baths

Wednesday, May 2

PLAN A: Lo Moon, Kraus @ The Casbah. Lo Moon’s synth-pop sound is moody but full of big hooks, not unlike Peter Gabriel in his ‘80s prime. Make it to this show early for Kraus’ dreamy noise rock, which is a whole lot of sound from just one dude. PLAN B: Winter, Franky Flowers, Soft Lions @ SPACE. Winter’s latest album is called Ethereality, which is perhaps a little on the nose. But yes, this is wonderful dream pop that feels like it could float away with a swift breeze.

Thursday, May 3

PLAN A: Baths, No Joy, Rebecca Schiffman @ Belly Up Tavern. Will Wiesenfeld has been making emotional, sonically innovative electronic pop for nearly a decade as Baths. It’s never predictable, often affecting, and pretty much always great. PLAN B: Joey Bada$$, Boogie, Buddy @ SOMA. Joey Bada$$ has been making solid rap records since he was a teenager, starting with 2012’s 1999. He’s also a pretty good actor, as evidenced in his supporting role in the last season of Mr. Robot. BACKUP PLAN: King Tuff, Cut Worms, Sasami @ The Casbah.

Friday, May 4

PLAN A: Cullen Omori, The Gloomies, Minor Gems @ Soda Bar. Cullen Omori was previously the vocalist in Smith Westerns, but his solo material is just as catchy and full of jangly guitars. His new single “Four Years” suggests that his upcoming solo album is going to be a gorgeous one. PLAN B: TesseracT, Astronoid, Plini @ House of Blues. TesseracT’s prog rock sounds are a little outside my own personal tastes, but I absolutely love Astronoid, whose shoegazing metal is glorious. BACKUP PLAN: Danny Green Trio@ Panama 66.

Saturday, May 5

PLAN A: Will Haven, Fake Figures, Open Hand, Weight of the Sun, Condor @ Brick by Brick. Will Haven have just released their first album in seven years, Muerte, and it’s pretty badass. Lots of supremely heavy, sludgy riffs and unrelenting intensity. Earplugs might not be a bad idea. PLAN B: Of Montreal, Locate S 1 @ SOMA. Full disclosure: I haven’t kept up with Of Montreal’s recent releases—they have a lot of albums, and it’s not the kind of thing I put on casually. That being said, they always put on a ridiculously entertaining show with giant puppets and outlandish sets. So that’s fun. BACKUP PLAN: Se Vende, The Dodges, Blind Mountain Holler @ Tower Bar.

Sunday, May 6

PLAN A: Dwarves, Widows, The Loons, Keepers @ The Casbah. Before the weekend is over, head to this show full of loud, gnarly punk bands (and some garage rock). It might be a little harder to get out of bed on Monday morning, but it’ll be worth the inconvenience. PLAN B: Pink Mexico, Nowhereland @ The Merrow. Alternately, there’s Pink Mexico, who are just as loud and powerful, but with a trippier, acid-fried psych-rock sensibility.

Monday, May 7

PLAN A: Acid Mothers Temple, Yoo Doo Right, The Color Forty-Nine @ The Casbah. Japanese psychedelic troupe Acid Mothers Temple have been around a long time and have played a lot of shows, including in San Diego. So they’ve honed their truly weird, freaky presence into an experience that can turn any Monday around.

Tuesday, May 8

PLAN A: Meshell Ndegeocello @ Music Box. It’d been a little while since I’ve heard Meshell Ndegeocello’s music, but her new album Ventriloquism is full of solid grooves and richly produced R&B jams. Make this Tuesday night a lot funkier. PLAN B: Dessa, MONAKR @ Soda Bar. Dessa’s an interesting artist, balancing pop music with hip-hop and bits and pieces of other genres. As it turns out, she’s as strong of a singer as she is an emcee, and not many artists can make that boast. BACKUP PLAN: Rogue Wave, Business of Dreams @ Belly Up Tavern.