Big Boi, Body/Head and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Jan. 17

PLAN A: The Flesh Eaters, Sean Wheeler and the Reluctant Messengers @ The Casbah. Los Angeles punk legends The Flesh Eaters feature members of fellow punk icons X, as well as The Blasters’ Dave Alvin. They’re badass, and have a touch of bluesy swagger, which should make everyone’s week a little weirder and rowdier. PLAN B: Travesura, Grim Jim, Kids in Heat @ Soda Bar. Travesura is a bluesy Americana band fronted by pro-skater Leo Romero. They’ve only released a handful of EPs, but their sound is definitely one worth checking out.

Thursday, Jan. 18

PLAN A: Big Boi, Cool Kids @ Observatory North Park. Big Boi is famous for being half of Outkast, which would really be enough to make him a Plan A at any time. However, thanks to solo records like Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, the Atlanta rap legend has more than held his own since parting ways with Andre 3000. PLAN B: Cold Showers, Second Still, The Victoriana, DJ Jon Blaj @ SPACE. Perhaps one day I’ll grow weary of dark, moody bands that heavily employ synthesizers and sinewy basslines. But not yet—Cold Showers is one of those bands, and they’re quite good at capturing a sexy goth sound. BACKUP PLAN: Surfer Blood, Terry Malts @ The Casbah.

Friday, Jan. 19

PLAN A: Sunwatchers, Sumatraban, Gun Outfit @ Teros Gallery. I never made it an explicit New Year’s resolution to listen to more music with saxophones, but that’s definitely the direction this year is going. Sunwatchers are a nutso psychedelic rock band that prominently features the sax, and it’s amazing. PLAN B: Eukaryst, Boostive, Monarch, Dethsurf @ Soda Bar. Local metal band Eukaryst have been one of my favorites for a while, and anyone who hasn’t seen them yet should fix that ASAP. This band kicks ass. BACKUP PLAN: The Magnificent, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, Bad Kids, DJ GirlGroupGirl @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Jan. 20

PLAN A: Shiro Schwarz, Funk Freaks, DJ Boogieman @ SPACE. Shiro Schwarz is ‘80s style synth-funk with lots of old-school touches. It’s like something you’d hear late at night on Magic 92.5, which means it’s kind of amazing, actually. PLAN B: Electric Healing Sound, Polux @ Kensington Club. Electric Healing Sound have been playing a pretty badass garage rock sound with psychedelic flourishes for a few years now, and anyone who digs the sound of guitars will probably be won over pretty easily. BACKUP PLAN: Get Back Loretta, Buckfast Superbee, Nite Lapse, Los Shadows @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Jan. 21

PLAN A: Body/Head, Steve Gunn/John Trucsinski Duo @ The Casbah. Body/Head is an experimental duo fronted by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. It’s actually not too far off from Sonic Youth’s weirdest moments, so those who skipped past that band’s singles to get to the trippy drones should definitely seek this out. PLAN B: Glaare, Fearing, Hexa, DJ Brandy Bell @ Blonde. Glaare split the difference between dream-pop and dark wave, their music swathed in sheets of guitar effects and disorienting, woozy sounds. It’s melancholy and beautiful.

Monday, Jan. 22

PLAN A: Willy Tea Taylor, Tommy Alexander, Taylor Kingman @ Soda Bar. Monday night is a good time to hear some more low-key music that doesn’t require industrial-strength earplugs. California singer/songwriter Willy Tea Taylor is just that kind of performer, with haunting acoustic ballads and country tunes that soothe the soul.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

PLAN A: Wolf Parade, Charly Bliss @ Observatory North Park. Read my feature this week on Charly Bliss, whose super-catchy power-pop is reminiscent of most ‘90s teen movie soundtracks (hard endorse). They’re opening for indie rock heavyweights Wolf Parade, so there’s every reason to stick around for the whole show.