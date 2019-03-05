Black Midi, Empress Of and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by James Sakert Numb.er

Wednesday, March 6

PLAN A: Black Midi, Band Argument @ SPACE. We can’t readily tell you to check out Black Midi’s music online because, well, there isn’t any. The London-based math rockers have little-to-no online presence and have relied primarily on old-school word-of-mouth buzz. But that buzz is huge and this might be one of those shows people look back on and say, “I saw them way back when.” BACKUP PLAN: ‘San Diego Music Awards Best Blues Album Showcase’ w/ Sue Palmer Trio, Wayne Riker, S. Mathias & The Honeycombs, Blue Largo @ Tio Leo’s Lounge.

Thursday, March 7

PLAN A: Soft Kill, In Mirrors @ Soda Bar. Local music fans may remember goth-rockers Soft Kill from their early days in San Diego. Now based in Portland, the band continues to expand its sound, moving from a synth-heavy vibe to a more post-punk Cure sound. PLAN B: The Wameki, The Natives, Kids N Propane @ The Tower Bar. Wanna hear some totally bizarre shit? Check out Tokyo band The Wameki’s music on Bandcamp. It’s brutal, shittily-recorded mutant blues-punk that should sound even more jacked up in a live setting. BACKUP PLAN: ‘San Diego Music Awards Showcase’ w/ Spice Pistols, Parker Meridian, Well Well Well, Imagery Machine, Marujah and Finnegan Blue @ Bar Pink.

Friday, March 8

PLAN A: Numb.er, Topographies, O/X @ The Whistle Stop. With gloomy post-punk delivered in a snidey, accented voice, Numb.er sound more like they’re from London than L.A. Bay Area shoegazers Topographies and locals O/X round out an excellent, albeit dark lineup. PLAN B: ‘BrokenBeat SD’ w/ Suade, St4rfox, Shatterbrain @ SPACE. This experimental EDM night is one of the few nights in town where locals can hear electronic music that goes well beyond the oonce-oonce, fist-pumping club nights that are everywhere in S.D. BACKUP PLAN: ‘The Redwoods Revue’ w/ Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth, The Midnight Pine, Dani Bell & The Tarantist, Birdy Bardot @ Music Box.

Saturday, March 9

PLAN A, part 1: Band Argument, Loolowningen, Shades McCool @ M-Theory Music. Band Argument is a new local group to watch closely, what with their stellar mix of punk, art-pop and math-rock. Do show up early for fellow math-rockers Loolowningen, who are traveling all the way from Tokyo for this show. Plus, it goes down at 5 p.m., which leaves plenty of time to get to… PLAN A, part 2: Author & Punisher, Silent, Warsaw, Beatriz Viterbo @ Moustache Bar. Get on the trolley, head to Tijuana and check out this stellar lineup of local and regional bands. Regular readers should already be familiar with one-man metal machine Author & Punisher, as well as Mexicali goth-punks Silent. BACKUP PLAN: Welles @ SPACE.

Sunday, March 10

PLAN A: Empress Of, Salt Cathedral @ The Irenic. If there were any justice in the world, Lorely Rodriguez (AKA Empress Of) would be a household name by now. Her 2018 single, “When I’m With Him,” is a bilingual bop with an ’80s inspired sound and an unshakeable chorus. Go see her while she’s still under-the-radar. PLAN B: Better Oblivion Community Center, Christian Lee Hutson @ Music Box. This new project from Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst might be the best thing the latter has done in years. Their self-titled debut is filled with beautiful and plaintive folk and rock songs that make us hope it’s a side-project that lasts. BACKUP PLAN: Julia Holter @ The Loft @ UCSD.

Monday, March 11

PLAN A, part 1: San Diego Music Awards @ House of Blues. A great night for local music filled with upsets and surprises, as well as some killer performances from local artists such as Veronica May, Planet B and Shane Hall (which is one of this year’s “ExtraSpecialGood” picks in the Local Music Review). PLAN A, part 2: ‘San Diego Music Awards After Party’ w/ Dead Feather Moon, Babydoll Warriors, Daytrip @ The Casbah. Hang out with some of the winners while enjoying a nice variety of local talent.

Tuesday, March 12

PLAN A: MadeinTYO, Thutmose @ Music Box. Hip-hop shows can be a dice roll, but the chance to see Atlanta-via-Tokyo rapper MadeinTYO’s “Uber Everywhere” and “Ned Flanders” in a live setting is just too tempting. BACKUP PLAN: Monsterwatch, The Havnauts @ Soda Bar.