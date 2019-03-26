Black Mountain, Chastity and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Jennifer Curtis

Wednesday, March 27

PLAN A: Jade Jackson, The Last Minutes @ Soda Bar. With a voice that conjures up memories of a young Lucinda Williams, Jade Jackson specializes in forlorn country that, even when it’s an uptempo song, still sounds like a ballad. Great for getting lost and thinking about the one that got away. PLAN B: Doe, Eureka California @ San Diego Content Partners. It’s suitable that the co-ed London trio Doe recently covered a Cars song. After all, they have a guitar-driven pop sound that Ric Ocasek would surely appreciate. BACKUP PLAN: Band Argument, Demasiado, WidowMade @ The Casbah.

Thursday, March 28

PLAN A: WET, Kilo Kish, Helena Deland @ The Observatory North Park. Need a good cry? Throw on WET’s 2014 tearjerker “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl” and catch all the feels. Afterward, check out the brilliant art-pop of Kilo Kish and the synthy experimentalism of singer-songwriter Helena Deland. Yeah, this is a great show top-to-bottom. PLAN B: The Accused A.D., Forest Grove, Endless Nameless, Dark Visions of Terror @ The Merrow. If you needed an extra incentive to check out thrashcore legends The Accused (or, at least, frontman Blaine Cook’s new version of them), it’s worth pointing out that our own Ryan Bradford is opening the show with his band Forest Grove. Yay, nepotism! BACKUP PLAN: New Me, Nicely, DJ Dunekat @ Bar Pink.

Friday, March 29

PLAN A: Black Mountain, Drug Hunt, Desert Suns @ Brick by Brick. Canadian rockers Black Mountain often get lumped into the psych-rock genre, but the truth is that they’ve been putting out some of the most enjoyable and innovative hard-rock around for over 15 years. Their new album, Destroyer, isn’t out ‘til May, but we got an advance copy and it lives up to the title. PLAN B: Three Mile Pilot, Systems Officer, Pall Jenkins, Murderbait @ The Casbah. Have you listened to 3MP’s Another Desert, Another Sea lately? You really should. BACKUP PLAN: Nox Novacula, Seventeen At This Time, New Skeletal Faces @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, March 30

PLAN A: Be Forest, Runsdeep, Language of Flowers @ Tower Bar. Hopefully readers caught our feature on Italian shoegazers Be Forest in last week’s issue. Their new album, Knocturne, is filled with dark and complex ballads that translate beautifully in a live setting. Same goes for local openers Runsdeep. PLAN B: Donna Missal, Samia @ The Casbah. Two up-and-coming singers for the price of one. Donna Missal specializes in synthy pop with a hint of rock and jazz, while Samia is more guitar-driven. Check out the latter’s single, “Milk,” and try not to get sad. BACKUP PLAN: Slow Crush, Holy Fawn, Hug @ SPACE.

Sunday, March 31

PLAN A: Jennifer Curtis @ White Box Live Arts. We don’t often recommend classical music in this section, but violinist Jennifer Curtis is otherworldly. The New York Times described her solo concert at Carnegie Hall as “one of the gutsiest and most individual recital programs.” PLAN B: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Steve Hauschildt, High Tides @ Belly Up Tavern. Speaking of otherworldly, electronic weirdo Tobacco has been putting out trippy, experimental jams under the name Black Moth Super Rainbow for over a decade and he’s always finding new ways to surprise us. BACKUP PLAN: Sheck Wes, DALES, James Spaite @ House of Blues.

Monday, April 1

PLAN A: Whitney Rose, Teddy And The Rough Riders, Ginger Cowgirl @ Soda Bar. Canadian country singer Whitney Rose has a voice like Tammy Wynette, but with a dash of Grease nostalgia to her sound so this show should appeal to purists and hipsters alike. BACKUP PLAN: Ruby Boots, Cardinal Moon @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, April 2

PLAN A: Dilly Dally, Chastity @ The Casbah. This is going to be a killer show. Toronto band Dilly Dally mix grunge and stoner-metal for a sound that’s both nostalgically appealing and unique to the times. Fellow Canadian Brandon Williams (aka Chastity) is just as obsessed with vintage sounds on his recently released debut, Death Lust. Check out the single “Children” and tell us it doesn’t sound like the greatest song from 1997 released in 2018 ever. PLAN B: Vince Staples, Buddy @ The Observatory North Park. Did Vince Staples deliver the greatest hip-hop chorus of the past decade when he proclaimed, “I ain’t never ran from nuthin’ but the police” on 2015’s “Norf Norf”? Probably. BACKUP PLAN: SASAMI, Slut Island @ Soda Bar.