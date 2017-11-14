Boris, Gary Numan and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Nov. 15

PLAN A: Gary Numan, Me Not You @ Observatory North Park. Gary Numan solidified his spot in new wave history with his 1979 hit “Cars,” though the man has a lot of great songs, such as “Down in the Park” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” He’s kind of gone industrial since then, but the hits still hold up. PLAN B: Iron Chic, Off With Their Heads, Toys That Kill, Spells @ Soda Bar. I love a great sing-along punk song and that’s pretty much all Iron Chic writes. They’re super catchy and super fun. BACKUP PLAN: Exhumed, Arkaik, Condemned, Beekeeper @ Brick by Brick.

Thursday, Nov. 16

PLAN A: Tera Melos, Speedy Ortiz, Miss New Buddha @ The Casbah. Tera Melos is an intense, mathematically complex post-rock band, while Speedy Ortiz makes some of the best, fuzzy indie rock since the ‘90s. Combined, they make for a super fun show. It’s also the first how for Miss New Buddha; see Notes from the Smoking Patio for more. PLAN B: Bit Maps, Dream Joints, O/X, DJs Camilla Robina, Andrew McGranahan @ SPACE. Bit Maps is one of the strongest bands in San Diego simply because they write great melodies. Though it’s hard not to be captivated by their apocalyptic narratives either. BACKUP PLAN: Chad VanGaalen, NE-HI, QTY @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Nov. 17

PLAN A: Boris, Torche, Endon @ The Casbah. Tokyo trio Boris have been making amazing, heavy music for 25 years, and with each new release they seem to evolve into a stronger band. They’re amazing live and super loud, so be prepared to have some bones rattled. PLAN B: Diarrhea Planet, Mt. Pleasant, Slay Dean @ Soda Bar. Diarrhea Planet is a kickass live band so I don’t feel right making them a Plan B, but it’s hard to compete with Boris. Regardless, DP shred. BACKUP PLAN: Mayhem, Immolation, Black Anvil @ Observatory North Park.

Saturday, Nov. 18

PLAN A: Brujeria, Pinata Protest, Powerflo @ House of Blues. Deathgrind band Brujeria is infamous for gross album covers and intense blasts of metal fury. The band recently declared musical war on the president with “Viva Presidente Trump,” which is always welcome in my book. BACKUP PLAN: Michl, Mack @ SPACE.

Sunday, Nov. 19

PLAN A: Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Shortly @ The Irenic. Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties is an Americana/folk band with a little bit of an emo streak. So, they’re a little like Dashboard Confessional with some twang, which I liked better than I thought I would.

Monday, Nov. 20

PLAN A: Mogwai, Xander Harris @ Observatory North Park. It took me a while to warm up to Mogwai’s music, but they’re really good at slow-burn instrumentals. The band’s soundscapes are epic and sprawling, so get comfortable and be ready to be moved.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

PLAN A: GWAR, Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards @ House of Blues. Of course GWAR is Plan A! They’re gross, over the top and they’re metal as fuck. BACKUP PLAN: Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees @ Music Box.