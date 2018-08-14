Boris, Sneaks and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Nina Corcoran Sneaks

Wednesday, Aug. 15

PLAN A: Boris, We Are the Asteroid @ The Casbah. Japanese trio Boris are touring for their 25th anniversary, and in those two-and-a-half decades, they’ve tackled a lot of different sounds. From noise rock and drone, to sludge metal and even goth-disco, they’ve done it all. And they always make an awe-inspiring sound when they’re onstage. BACKUP PLAN: Knox Hamilton, Alex Di Leo @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Aug. 16

PLAN A: Sneaks, Blac Rabbit, Jazmin La Brie @ Soda Bar. The name might be pluralized, but Sneaks is actually one musician: Washington, D.C.’s Eva Moolchan. She makes outstanding minimalist, danceable post-punk that does a lot with a little. PLAN B: DJ Quik, Hypnotic, G-Rooted @ Observatory North Park. Even if he is a legend, DJ Quik doesn’t seem to get enough credit. The Compton MC has been making badass G-funk records for more than two decades, and they’re still packed with jams. BACKUP PLAN: American Aquarium, Jaime Wyatt @ The Casbah.

Friday, Aug. 17

PLAN A: Lil Ugly Mane, Malik Burgers @ SPACE. Virginia rapper Travis Miller, aka Lil Ugly Mane, put a bizarre spin on Southern hip-hop with his 2012 mixtape Mista Thug Isolation. Since then he’s been a reliably surreal and experimental voice in underground rap, and this is his first time bringing that sound to San Diego. BACKUP PLAN: Joshua White and SixofOne @ Dizzy’s.

Saturday, Aug. 18

PLAN A: Glass Spells, The Victoriana, Soft Lions, Twin Ritual, Mannequin, Dispersion, Of Ennui @ The Merrow. Glass Spells’ periodic dance party night, Disco Goth, is back with one of the best lineups of local bands I’ve seen lately. And considering Glass Spells and Twin Ritual share members, they’ll be working extra hard to keep this party going. PLAN B: TOME, BOBxRoss, All Beat Up, Gloomsday @ SPACE. A lineup full of great local punk bands is hard to pass up and this one is also a benefit show for the San Diego Humane Society. Good music, good cause, everybody wins. BACKUP PLAN: Clairo, Garren Sean @ House of Blues.

Sunday, Aug. 19

PLAN A: Starover Blue, Quali, Strange Ages @ Whistle Stop. Portland duo Starover Blue make pop music rich in synth-laden atmosphere and delicate melodies. They can sound dramatic and huge when they feel like it, but know how to use space. It’s a lot of sound for only two people. PLAN B: Timber Timbre, Thor and Friends @ The Casbah. Toronto indie pop outfit Timber Timbre have been around for over a decade, and in that time they evolved from a folk sound into something more electronic and trippy. At their core, however, they’re still driven by great classic songwriting. BACKUP PLAN: Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Mystic Ritual, Wolf King @ SPACE.

Monday, Aug. 20

PLAN A: Red Fang, Elder, Dvne @ Brick by Brick. Red Fang is a solid stoner rock band who never fail to put on a good show. But I’m even more excited about Elder, who create colossal, epic compositions that make extended guitar solos sound strangely exciting again. They’re amazing.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

PLAN A: Church of Misery, Spirit Adrift, Cloak, Black Mare @ Brick by Brick. Church of Misery is a Japanese sludge-metal band with a cult following, and this is their one and only appearance in the U.S. this year. That’s pretty amazing, but get there early for Cloak and Spirit Adrift, two newer bands who are just as amazing and heavy. PLAN B: Buddha Trixie, Battery Point, The Frets @ Soda Bar. Local group Buddha Trixie blend psychedelic rock with dreamy pop music in the vein of recent Tame Impala, and it’s a fun sound to get lost in. Make sure to show up early for shoegazers Battery Point as well, who won’t disappoint.