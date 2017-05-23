Brian Wilson, Teebs and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Teebs

Wednesday, May 24

PLAN A: Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin @ Balboa Theatre. Confession time: I’m not really a publicly emotional guy, but last summer when Brian Wilson performed “God Only Knows” during the first leg of his Pet Sounds tour, I could barely hold back the waterworks. This will be his last San Diego Pet Sounds show so don’t miss it unless you’re dead inside.

Thursday, May 25

PLAN A: Mono/Poly, Huxley Anne @ SPACE. Somehow San Diego is lucky enough to get two live performances by producers in the Brainfeeder family (the label founded by Flying Lotus). Mono/Poly is simultaneously wonky and dreamy, balancing trippy rhythms with ethereal atmospherics. PLAN B: Giuda, ToyGuitar, Slaughter Boys @ Soda Bar. Italy’s Giuda are a campy yet modern take on glam rock with super-catchy pop songs that borrow liberally from the likes of Sweet and Slade. It’s super fun. BACKUP PLAN: L.A. Takedown, Spooky Cigarette, DJ Max Betta, Los Shadows @ The Casbah.

Friday, May 26

PLAN A: Dream Joints, Vakoum, Hexa, Body Song, Fivepaw, DJs Andrew McGranahan, Camilla Robina @ The Casbah. Dream Joints, aka Mike Turi from Wild Wild Wets, is releasing his debut album Just Like Medicine. And in doing so, he’s lined up a bunch of synth-heavy groups in town for a stellar all-around showcase of great local talent. PLAN B: Teros Gallery Art Show w/ Stella Perish, Angel Food, Kan-Kan @ SPACE. I enjoy a live show that combines visual art with music, and it’s become kind of a staple in San Diego. Teros Gallery is putting on a show at SPACE with just that theme in mind, featuring a headlining set by moody atmospheric electronic act Stella Perish. BACKUP PLAN: Cassandra Jenkins @ Seven Grand.

Saturday, May 27

PLAN A: The Adicts, The Sonics @ Observatory North Park. I’m admittedly not a big Adicts fan, though I do love a good punk show and, better yet, one that features garage rock legends The Sonics. Punk rock would not exist without the influence of bands like them, so come see a couple generations make a ruckus in the same venue. PLAN B: CRX, Starcrawler, Pinky Pinky @ Soda Bar. A side project of Nick Valensi of The Strokes, CRX takes a page from the power pop bands of the ‘70s, but with more modern production. It basically sounds like The Cars, which is cool with me.

Sunday,May 28

PLAN A: Yngwie Malmsteen @ House of Blues. Yeah, dude. Yngwie Malmsteen. Sometimes you just don’t need actual songwriting to be part of the equation, and you just want to watch a dude shred for 90 minutes. And if you’re going to watch someone shred, it better be someone as over the top as Yngwie.

Monday, May 29

PLAN A: Navvi, Modern Me, Tiger and the Teller @ Soda Bar. Seattle electronic duo Navvi have a moody yet danceable sound in the vein of Grimes, Purity Ring or Chvrches. If you prefer your synth-pop to have a bit of a sensual mystique, then this’ll make your Monday.

Tuesday, May 30

PLAN A: Teebs, Free the Robots, LeFtO @ SPACE. Brainfeeder artist number two this week is Teebs, who has a knack for mesmerizing ambient soundscapes. It’s not always music that’s easy to dance to, but it’s sublime to listen to. Grab a drink, and let it wash over you. PLAN B: Barrows, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Bleak Skies @ The Casbah. Barrows are a heavy instrumental band, which sort of makes them “post-rock” by default, but they’re as kickass as they are cerebral and complex, combining the best of art-rock and metal in one intricate package. BACKUP PLAN B: Peach Kelli Pop, Soft Lions, Los Shadows, Bearcats @ Blonde