Bryan Ferry, Carlsbad Music Festival and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Julia Holter

Wednesday, Aug. 23

PLAN A: Bryan Ferry, Judith Owen @ Humphrey’s By the Bay. I’m a pretty big fan of Roxy Music, so naturally I’m inclined to recommend that legendary glam-rock band’s frontman, Bryan Ferry. His own music is a bit more eclectic and sometimes smoother, but it’s full of gems. Plus he still performs a lot of Roxy Music songs. Score! PLAN B: Old Man Wizard, Beekeeper, Dethsurf @ Soda Bar. Local outfit Old Man Wizard are pretty heroic, living up to their name with a sound that goes from folky prog to riff-heavy rock.

Thursday, Aug. 24

PLAN A: Slaughter and the Dogs, Kids in Heat, Slaughter Boys @ Soda Bar. UK glam punk outfit Slaughter and the Dogs have been around a long time. In fact, they influenced Morrissey! But they’re still rocking, so come see some punk legends in the flesh. PLAN B: Mew, Monakr @ Observatory North Park. I’ve changed my tune on prog-rock a bit since I was an impatient youth, and Mew has a lot to do with that. The Danish band merges progressive rock structures with pop and indie sounds to create something challenging, yet catchy. BACKUP PLAN: Warsaw, NRVS LVRS, Strangers in a Fire DJs @ Whistle Stop.

Friday, Aug. 25

PLAN A: Sudan Archives, Birdy Bardot @ Whistle Stop. Read my feature this week on Sudan Archives, the project of Ohio-born, Los Angeles-based Brittany Parks. She incorporates electronic, pop, R&B and African folk elements into a unique blend of sounds. PLAN B: Burning Palms, Spooky Mansion, The Kabbs @ SPACE. Arizona’s Burning Palms are a psychedelic band with some dark witchcraft in their sound. This some dark, weird stuff that feels like a bad trip at times, but it’s a descent into darkness that’s bound to be a lot of fun live. BACKUP PLAN: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Dogg Pound @ Observatory North Park.

Saturday, Aug. 26

PLAN A: Pelican, Inter Arma, Weight of the Sun, Bleak Skies @ Brick by Brick. Here’s a double shot of amazing metal bands, with a couple of great local acts to top it off. Pelican’s more like a heavy post-rock group, with powerful instrumental arrangements, while Inter Arma balances heaviness with mood and atmosphere. PLAN B: Julia Holter, Bora Yoon, Aperture Duo @ Carlsbad Music Festival. The Carlsbad Music Festival officially starts on Friday, but things really take off in the Carlsbad Village on Saturday. There’s a headlining set from art-pop innovator Julia Holter, in addition to a variety of pop and experimental artists throughout the day. BACKUP PLAN: The Dabbers, The Prids, Strange Ages, Fotoform @ Bar Pink.

Sunday, Aug. 27

PLAN A: Xiu Xiu plays Twin Peaks, Noveller, Scott Worthington @ Carlsbad Music Festival. Day three of the Carlsbad Music Festival features a performance of the music of Twin Peaks from Xiu Xiu, though it most likely will not take place in the Black Lodge. Get to the fest early to see some of the free performances earlier in the day. PLAN B: Lord Howles, Bosswitch, Low and Be Told @ Whistle Stop. Earlier this year I profiled Bosswitch, who are one of my favorite local bands of the moment for one simple reason: They rock like motherfuckers.

Monday, Aug. 28

PLAN A: Black Oak Hymnal, Bradley Palermo @ Soda Bar. Get weird on your Monday evening with this local “acid folk/death country” group, who also have an ominously atmospheric twang to their music.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

PLAN A: Impalers, Crime Desire, Heat, Youth Draft, Therapy @ SPACE. Austin hardcore outfit Impalers are pretty intense. Their brand of thrashy punk rock is explosive and uncompromising, so just be prepared for some wild stuff to happen in the pit. BACKUP PLAN: Sundrop Electric, Super Buffet, Retra @ Soda Bar.