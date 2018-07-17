Car Seat Headrest, Rhye and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kristy Benjamin Car Seat Headrest

Wednesday, July 18

PLAN A: Holy Wave, Spooky Cigarette, COMMANDc @ Whistle Stop. COMMANDc were supposed to have their debut show a couple weeks ago at Helmuth Projects. Unfortunately police officers shut it down before they could play, so here’s a new first chance to catch their psych-drone brand of rock. BACKUP PLAN: Rosa’s Cantina, Everforward, Lucyanna, Calamity @ The Casbah.

Thursday, July 19

PLAN A: Rhye, Lawrence Rothman @ Observatory North Park. There’s nobody making sexier music right now than Rhye, a duo that learned all the right lessons from Sade. If anyone’s looking for an excuse to go out in their sexy cosplay, this is a good event to show it off. PLAN B: Brian Posehn @ The Casbah. Read my feature this week on the similar fandom between metal and comics, for which I spoke to comedian Brian Posehn. He’s hilarious and a nerd, and this is technically not music, but you should go anyway. PLAN C: Testament, Carnifex @ House of Blues. Plan C?! Yep, it’s a busy night! But if you’re going to hear some jokes about metal (see Plan B), perhaps consider also seeing some metal, namely thrash metal pioneers Testament, an essential to any headbanger’s collection. BACKUP PLAN: Paramore, Foster the People, Jay Som @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

Friday, July 20

PLAN A: Worshipper, Old Man Wizard @ Til-Two Club. Worshipper play some heavy stoner rock with lots of big riffs and heroic melodies. It’s definitely the kind of thing that demands a custom van with an airbrushed wizard on the side of it. PLAN B: New Skeletal Faces, DJs Camilla Robina, Javi Nunez @ Bar Pink. Club Hemlock returns this week at Bar Pink, and that includes a performance by L.A.’s New Skeletal Faces, who have a dark and abrasive sound reminiscent of Alien Sex Fiend and Christian Death.

Saturday, July 21

PLAN A: Car Seat Headrest, Naked Giants @ SOMA. Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo went from being a kid making lo-fi demos in his house to the biggest thing in indie rock, though it took a few years for him to get there. Their latest album, Twin Fantasy, is one of the year’s best, so be ready for some anthems. PLAN B: Wild Wild Wets, Well Well Well, Creepseed, Ethics, DJ Andrew McGranahan @ The Casbah. Two great local bands whose initials are WWW are holding a joint release show that promises its share of psychedelic rock jams. And Well Well Well are technically releasing two records, so plan on bringing a lot of music home as well. BACKUP PLAN: Covet, Vasudeva, The Illustrative Violet @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, July 22

PLAN A: Slares, Bomb Squad, Chug Boat @ The Casbah. Tijuana’s Slares are a super funky group committed to getting asses moving. This doesn’t mean they’re not topical—last year they released a track titled “Donald Funk,” a protest disco jam about the president. I can get behind that. Get there early for even more funk from Bomb Squad.

Monday, July 23

PLAN A: Con-tact, Other Ways, Asmodeus, Good Time Girl @ Soda Bar. Local group Con-tact are a band on the rise, as they specialize in taut, high-energy indie rock with heavy use of vocal harmonies. It’s not super complicated, but I also haven’t heard much that sounds quite like them.

Tuesday, July 24

PLAN A: Goon, Battery Point, Sustains @ Soda Bar. L.A.’s Goon make some gorgeous dream pop with infectious hooks. They’re in good company with local shoegazers Battery Point, who should be on the radar of anyone who digs a great pop song smothered in guitar effects. BACKUP PLAN: Now Now, Wens @ The Casbah.