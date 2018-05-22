Carla Dal Forno, Rufus Wainwright and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Marjin Degenaar Carla Dal Forno

Wednesday, May 23

PLAN A: Angelic Upstarts, The Briefs, Social Spit @ The Casbah. San Diego seems to attract a particularly ample number of punk rock legends. For instance, UK legends Angelic Upstarts have been playing politically-charged punk rock for more than 40 years, and it’ll no doubt sound great up close and personal.

Thursday, May 24

PLAN A: Rufus Wainwright, Mark and Michael Lennon @ Belly Up Tavern. It’s hard to believe that Rufus Wainwright’s debut album came out 20 years ago, but that record holds up well (the Van Dyke Parks orchestration certainly doesn’t hurt). He’s released a lot more excellent music since then however, which is all the more reason to hear him make his way through that impressive catalog. PLAN B: Draemings, Le Ra, Belladon, New Evil, Miss Lady D @ The Casbah. The name Draemings looks a little bit like “dreaming,” which is fitting, since the L.A.-based group has a melancholy, ethereal sound. Their brand of spacious goth-pop is gloomy, yet graceful.

Friday, May 25

PLAN A: Carla Dal Forno, Tess Roby, HEXA @ Whistle Stop. Australia’s Carla Dal Forno makes dark, weird, atmospheric synth pop that’s sort of hard to classify. It’s sparse and atmospheric, but with traces of industrial. This makes local darkwavers Hexa a natural fit to open the show. PLAN B: Primitive Man, Infernal Coil @ Soda Bar. Denver-based Primitive Man makes music that’s pretty much always absurdly heavy, noisy, gnarly and gross. Those craving total annihilation would do best to seek it out here. BACKUP PLAN: Ariel Levine, Jean Caffeine, Heather Nation, Stephen El Rey Sextet @ Bar Pink.

Saturday, May 26

PLAN A: Palberta, Therapy, HEAT @ SPACE. This is an interesting lineup of bands, all of whom kick ass, but don’t all sound alike. Palberta is a no-wavey punk band with weird tunings and textures, and HEAT and Therapy (whom I recently profiled in these pages) are a couple of San Diego’s best hardcore bands. PLAN B: The Posies, Terra Lightfoot @ Soda Bar. The Posies made power pop during a time when everyone was making grunge, though they at least scored one hit with “Dream All Day.” Truthfully, though, their catalog is loaded with great songs, grungy, tuneful or otherwise. BACKUP PLAN: Oxvac, Osk Blatvk, Mystery Cave, CaligEars, Five Paw (DJ set) @ Helmuth Projects.

Sunday, May 27

PLAN A: Holiday Music, Nicely, Gloomsday, Bit Maps, Exasperation, Miss New Buddha, Sixes, Trip Advisor @ Helmuth Projects. This is the second installment of Crush Fest, which initially started on Exasperation drummer Dave Mead’s birthday. This time around it’s loaded with a lot of the best bands in town right now, with a couple touring acts as well, and starts good and early (4 p.m.). BACKUP PLAN: Rey Pila, Strange Phases, Perra Galga @ Blonde.

Monday, May 28

PLAN A: BBQ, Beer @ Your House. It’s Memorial Day, which means that the options for going out to see a show are pretty limited. So it’s probably best just to stay at home, grill some burgers and chill.

Tuesday, May 29

PLAN A: Lauren Ruth Ward, Yip Yops, Somme @ Soda Bar. Baltimore singer/songwriter Lauren Ruth Ward isn’t country, even though there’s a little bit of twang to her sound. And she’s not really folk, though a lot of it is acoustic. It occasionally rocks out, but whatever approach she takes, it’s always worth checking out.