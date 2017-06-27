Cat Power, Silent and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Cat Power

Wednesday, June 28

PLAN A: Walrus, Slum Summer @ Soda Bar. Canadian group Walrus has a hazy, psychedelic sound that’s in the same ballpark as Tame Impala. It’s catchy, fuzzy stuff with cool grooves and all kinds of effects. Far out.

Thursday, June 29

PLAN A: Silent, Hexa, Pall Jenkins, Body Song, Planet B DJs @ The Casbah. I’ve written a lot about Silent before since they’re amazing. The Mexicali band has an abrasive, noisy take on post-punk that’s even more exciting live. Their bass player will probably crash into you. Just go with it. PLAN B: Living Body, Kenseth Thibideau, The Strawberry Moons, Rooney Anne James @ Til-Two Club. Living Body is a Leeds-based duo that makes dreamy, atmospheric indie rock that’s both subtle and dramatic. Those probably sound like contradictory ideas, but it works. BACKUP PLAN: Jacuzzi Boys, Creepseed, Subtropics @ Soda Bar.

Friday, June 30

PLAN A: Tijuana Panthers, Amerikan Bear, The Paragraphs @ Belly Up Tavern. Tijuana Panthers reinvent no wheels, but they do what they do well. Their jangly, upbeat indie pop songs are fun and carefree, and should kick off a four-day weekend nicely. PLAN B: Dream Joints, Ese, Zain @ Bar Pink. Dream Joints, aka Mike Turi of Wild Wild Wets, recently released his debut album and it’s an interesting complement to his other band’s music. It’s still weird, still trippy, but more based in electronic grooves. And more importantly, still a lot of fun.

Saturday, July 1

PLAN A: Cat Power, Jade @ Observatory North Park. Cat Power is kind of hit-or-miss when it comes to live performances. I’ve heard of both legendarily great and legendarily bad shows, so this isn’t a guarantee. But her songs are so good that it’s worth the gamble. PLAN B: Bromigo POP Fest w/ Matt Lamkin, Vaginals, Svelte, Trip Advisor, Kan Kan @ Teros Gallery. This mini-festival brings together a lot of great, mostly local bands in the spirit of love and weirdness, including former Soft Pack vocalist Matt Lamkin and recent Extraspecialgood honorees in our Local Music Issue, Svelte. BACKUP PLAN: Sterile Mind, Polish, Crime Desire, Tar Pit @ Tower Bar.

Sunday, July 2

PLAN A: Undergang, Necrot, Infernal Conjuration, Cave Bastard @ Tower Bar. It’s that time again where I tell you to go check out an awesome death metal band. Necrot is a pretty amazing young bunch of bruisers who just released their debut album. They rip. BACKUP PLAN: DIANA, Nicholas Krgovich @ Soda Bar.

Monday, July 3

PLAN A: Santoros, Fake Tides, Los Shadows @ Soda Bar. I often hesitate before recommending a garage/psych show in San Diego, considering there are a lot of them and not all of them are worth the hype. But Santoros are pretty fun, keeping it simple with some groove-heavy pop songs that feature lots of vintage organ sounds. I’m into it. BACKUP PLAN: Numenorean, Wormwitch @ Brick by Brick.

Tuesday, July 4

PLAN A: BBQ, Beer, Fireworks @ Your House. It’s the Fourth of July. There’s really no reason for you to have to leave your own backyard for entertainment. So celebrate the birth of our still-getting-shit-figured-out nation with alcohol, meat and stuff blowing up.