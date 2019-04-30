Cattle Decapitation, El Vez and more San Diego concerts

× Expand PHoto by Matt Wignall Wargirl

Wednesday, May 1

PLAN A: Cattle Decapitation, Unidad Trauma, Cave Bastard, Temblad @ Brick by Brick. Known for their brutal lyrics, savage grindcore riffs and album cover art that makes people want to vomit, is there really any question that Cattle Decapitation is the best metal band in San Diego? Change our minds. PLAN B: Young Jesus, Exasperation, Kan-Kan @ Che Café Collective. Falling somewhere between Mount Eerie and On the Beach-era Neil Young, L.A.’s Young Jesus craft earnest indie rock that manages to sound both jammy and focused. BACKUP PLAN: Body Salt, AJ Froman, The Colour Monday @ The Casbah.

Thursday, May 2

PLAN A: Hante., Box and the Twins, Milliken Chamber @ SPACE. The “goth show of the week” awards goes to Hélène de Thoury (aka Hante.), the Paris-based producer and singer who creates highly dark and highly danceable songs in the vein of Austra and Zola Jesus. PLAN B: Freddie Gibbs @ SOMA. For over 15 years, Gary, Indiana MC Freddie Gibbs has always been one of the most underrated rappers in the game. Check out last year’s excellent Freddie, for proof that he’s just getting better with age. BACKUP PLAN: Flaural, Los Shadows @ Soda Bar.

Friday, May 3

PLAN A: El Vez, The Exbats, Scary Pierre @ The Casbah. In a weekend that’s chalk full of Cinco de Mayo parties, we can think of nothing better than to go watch San Diego’s own Mexican Elvis perform a bunch of Mex-ed up versions of classic soul and rock songs. PLAN B: Auz Fontaine, Shindigs, BRUIN, Spacewizardinspace @ Soda Bar. Led by vocalist Captain Auzmo and producer Vic Fontaine, locals Auz Fontaine have the appearance of a grizzled psych-rock band, but they actually craft danceable R&B jams that are surprisingly sexy for a couple of East County boys. BACKUP PLAN: Colin Hay @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay.

Saturday, May 4

PLAN A: Lauren Ruth Ward, Laura Jean Anderson @ The Casbah. Like Ani Difranco and Liz Phair before her, Lauren Ruth Ward creates empowering and vulnerable folk and indie-rock that is anchored by her heavenly wails. Check out her latest video for “Valhalla” to get a nice taste of her badass talents. PLAN B: Chromatics, Desire, In Mirrors @ The Observatory North Park. Check out this week’s Spotlight section for more on the Chromatics, who are just too cool for school. BACKUP PLAN: Creature Culture, Precious Kid, Belladon, Rain on Fridays, Lily Waters, Lucid Dream @ Che Café Collective.

Sunday, May 5

PLAN A: Cumbia Machin, LA DIABLA, Maria y Jose, Sonidero Travesura, Air Nandez, Las Sucias @ The Casbah. This is going to be a Cinco de Mayo party like no other. For those who’ve never seen Cumbia Machin, they create dub-style cumbia music using samplers and sequencers. It’s truly an experience and a decidedly dance-friendly one at that. BACKUP PLAN: Violent Femmes, X @ Humphrey’s By the Bay.

Monday, May 6

PLAN A: Part Time @ The Casbah. Much like his peers Ariel Pink and John Maus, Part Time’s David Speck crafts fun and funny gems that are rooted in lo-fi pop as much as they are disco and new-wave. It can all sound rather silly at times, but there’s no doubting it catchiness. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Blue Monday’ @ Blonde.

Tuesday, May 7

PLAN A: Wargirl, Retra, Jessica Lerner @ Soda Bar. Long Beach band Wargirl are garnering a lot of buzz for their bass-heavy blend of everything from garage-rock and post-punk, to Afro-beat and funk. A song like “How You Feel” has a vintage ’70s feel to it, but still sounds of the moment. PLAN B: Lié, Høurs @ Whistle Stop. For those who didn’t make it to any of the Bikini Kill reunion shows, you can dry your tears while watching the brutal, all-woman assault of Lié. The Canadian trio are understandably getting a lot of attention for their unrelenting brand of empowering punk. BACKUP PLAN: Apocalyptica @ Balboa Theatre.