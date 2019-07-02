Ceremony, Earthless and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Rick Rodney Ceremony

Wednesday, July 3

PLAN A: Ceremony, Sheer Mag @ The Irenic. Sonoma County quintet Ceremony started out as a pissy hardcore band, but have since morphed into one of best post-punk bands in the world. Their new album, their first in four years, doesn’t come out until August, so this show should be a nice preview of yet another new direction for the highly versatile group. PLAN B: Lev Snowe, Vinyl Beach @ Che Café Collective. Winnepeg native Lev Snowe makes beautiful psych-pop for disaffected young lovers who like nothing more than to curl up and feel all the feels. So yeah, we like it. BACKUP PLAN: Futurebirds, Zeb Zaitz @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, July 4

PLAN A: Beekeeper, Gravespell, Monarch, Supra summus @ Soda Bar. Look, everyone’s Plan A should be to make sure all your pets are safe and calm during all the fireworks. Afterward, however, head to Soda Bar and listen to some thrash metal because it’s the American thing to do. BACKUP PLAN: The English Beat, Warsaw Poland Bros. @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, July 5

PLAN A: Drug Hunt, Wild Wild Wets, DREAM BURGLAR, San Pedro El Cortez @ The Casbah. This is a pretty great lineup top-to-bottom, especially local psych-rockers Wild Wild Wets, who always put on a good show. PLAN B: SIXES, Smokescreens, Los Pinche Pinches, Blacks Beach Boys @ Whistle Stop. Another great local lineup, but this one has more of a garage and surf rock vibe. BACKUP PLAN: Helsott, Cage, Mythraeum, Cryptic @ Brick by Brick.

Saturday, July 6

PLAN A: Earthless, Crypt Trip, Warish @ The Casbah. Are psych-rockers Earthless the best local band? It’s possible. We once had a friend describe them as “epic, space-rock, dude!” and what they’d want to listen to while fighting the Cylons in Battlestar Galactica. So, yeah, they rock! PLAN B: ‘Horizon Music Festival’ w/ Big Boi, Elephante, Justin Caruso @ Embarcadero Marina Park North. Check out this week’s Spotlight section for our editor’s loving tribute to Outkast’s Big Boi. BACKUP PLAN: (Sic) Verbs, Interested Goldettes, Pall Jenkins @ Black Cat Bar.

Sunday, July 7

PLAN A: ‘Lady Brain Fest’ w/ Astra Kelly, MC Flow, Lindsay White, Marie Haddad, and more @ The Heritage Ranch. Check out this week’s Short List section for more info on this womxn-powered festival. PLAN B: Hate Drugs, Jet Black Alley Cat, Patternist, Ignant Benches @ Soma. Hate Drugs play romantic indie pop that’s perfect for summertime beach strolls and making out under boardwalks. It’s such great beach music that we were shocked to learn the band is from Bakersfield, but hey, that’s cool. There’s some great Basque restaurants in Bakersfield. BACKUP PLAN: Earthless, Crypt Trip, Salt Lick @ The Casbah.

Monday, July 8

PLAN A: Amyl and The Sniffers, MOSS! @ Soda Bar. They have mullets. They’re sweaty. They’re Australian and they may kick you in the face. Yes, Amyl and The Sniffers play bad-ass, old-school rock with a punk edge, and they’re fronted by Amy Taylor, who may or may not be the second coming of Wendy O. Williams. PLAN B: Usnea, CHRCH @ SPACE. There’s been some great metal coming out of Portland these days, and Usnea is definitely one of the best in the doom metal camp. Heavy, grinding riffage with a singer that sounds like something that just ascended from a pit in Lord of the Rings.

Tuesday, July 9

PLAN A: The Chats, Tommy and the Commies @ Soda Bar. It’s an Australian punk invasion this week. The Chats are young, snotty lads who look like feral teenagers and play songs like “Mum Stole My Darts” and “Yeah Nah.” They often sound like they’re one song away from passing out in a puddle of Foster’s cans, but in a good way. BACKUP PLAN: Secret Fun Club, Tap & Die, Shoot the Glass @ The Casbah.