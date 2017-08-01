Chastity Belt, Neil Diamond and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Chastity Belt

Wednesday, Aug. 2

PLAN A: Curren$y @ Observatory North Park. New Orleans emcee Curren$y has been low-key building up an incredibly consistent catalog of jazzy, weeded-out hip-hop over the past decade, starting with his first Pilot Talk installment. That album’s a classic, as far as I’m concerned. PLAN B: Alex Napping, Little Heroine, Weird Neighbors @ Soda Bar. Not as sleepy as their name suggests, Alex Napping plays dreamy, rhythmically intricate indie pop (or, if readers prefer, math-rock) that’s quite beautiful.

Thursday, Aug. 3

PLAN A: Swirlies, Cruel Summer, Witness 9, DJ Jon Blaj @ SPACE. Read my feature this week on Swirlies, a shoegaze band founded in Boston who have undergone label woes, long breaks and changes in lineup, only to keep on making sweet noise. PLAN B: Oh Spirit!, Bit Maps, Strange Ages @ The Casbah. Here we have a stellar lineup of local bands, including upbeat indie pop outfit Oh Spirit! And one of my personal favorites, the lushly layered and apocalypse-focused Bit Maps. BACKUP PLAN: Inspired and the Sleep, Lightning Cola, Chroma, High Minded @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, Aug. 4

PLAN A: Chastity Belt, Never Young, Exasperation @ SPACE. Chastity Belt keeps it real. The Seattle group writes songs that never take themselves too seriously, but are all too relatable, especially to the oft-maligned millennial generation. Sure, everyone thinks my generation sucks, but Chastity Belt at least shows we can have fun. PLAN B: In the Valley Below, Flagship @ The Casbah. In the Valley Below makes synth-heavy alternative rock that reminds me of Garbage and Depeche Mode, with some excellent vocal harmonies. That, to me, sounds like a pretty solid mix of sounds, although they also swirl in some folk, gospel and pop for good measure.

Saturday, Aug. 5

PLAN A: Amigo the Devil, Wil Ridge @ Soda Bar. Amigo the Devil’s gothic murder-folk is inspired by the likes of Johnny Cash and Nick Cave, with songs that range from the gloomy to the explicitly macabre. If it’s got to be folky, then it should at least be this dark.

Sunday, Aug. 6

PLAN A: Nails, Negative Approach, Bloodclot, Final Conflict, Deadbeat @ Brick By Brick. You can probably count on one hand the number of songs in Nails’ catalog that are longer than two minutes. The California power-violence group does devastation in minute-long increments. Any longer and you’d probably need medical attention. PLAN B: KRS-One, Slick Rick @ Observatory North Park. Two hip-hop legends come together for one night of jams. KRS-One is a living legend, dropping science since Boogie Down Productions in the ‘80s, and Slick Rick is too, famous for his hit “Children’s Story.” BACKUP PLAN: Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact, Birdy Bardot, The Midnight Pine, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Cardinal Moon @ Loew’s Coronado Bay Resort.

Monday, Aug. 7

PLAN A: Bent Knee, Heartwarmer, Big Bad Buffalo @ Soda Bar. Monday night’s alright for prog rock. Bent Knee’s brand of prog is cerebral and ornate, with big synthesizers and complicated time-signature shifts. It’s surprisingly accessible, no matter how out there the band gets.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PLAN A: Neil Diamond @ Valley View Casino Center. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone in the CityBeat office with a negative word to say about Neil Diamond. Our web editor Ryan Bradford wrote about his experience seeing the legendary singer a couple years ago, and even if all readers know is “Sweet Caroline,” then they’re probably already convinced. PLAN B: Age of Collapse, Lungs, Fantasy Arcade, Beira @ Til-Two Club. A solid group of some of San Diego’s heaviest bands are playing this show headed up by crust punks Age of Collapse. It’s about as far from Neil Diamond as one can get, now that I think about it. BACKUP PLAN: James Vincent McMorrow @ Belly Up Tavern.