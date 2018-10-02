Chelsea Wolfe, Jupiter & Okwess and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Bill Crisafi Chelsea Wolfe

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PLAN A: Chelsea Wolfe, Russian Circles @ Music Box. Chelsea Wolfe is one of my favorite contemporary artists and she seems to get better with each album. Her most recent, last year’s Hiss Spun, is her best yet, not to mention her heaviest set of gothic doom. In other words: 100 percent my brand. PLAN B: MC50, Starcrawler @ House of Blues. Guitarist Wayne Kramer is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his legendary band MC5, with special guests like Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty. It’s a proto-punk legend performing some great songs with musicians his band influenced, so it’s likely to be a blast. BACKUP PLAN: Ulrika Spacek, Witness 9, Mint Field @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Oct. 4

PLAN A: Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, PI Power Trio @ Belly Up Tavern. A few years ago, new wave singer/songwriter Nick Lowe teamed up with surf-rock outfit Los Straitjackets, and the results were surprisingly great. Two great sounds you wouldn’t think sound great together but somehow do. PLAN B: Warsaw, Systems Officer, Scary Pierre @ The Casbah. Warsaw are preparing to release their third EP, and the local darkwave outfit will be playing songs from it at this headlining show. Embrace the darkness.

Friday, Oct. 5

PLAN A: Roky Erickson, Death Valley Girls @ The Casbah. Roky Erickson was a founding member of Austin psych-rock pioneers The 13th Floor Elevators, and has since released a number of solo albums. He helped to change the face of psychedelic music, so prepare for some weirdness. PLAN B: Interpol, The Kills, Sunflower Bean @ SDSU Open Air Theatre. I’m not sure I’ve spent enough time with the new Interpol album, but I do know that their first two albums, Turn on the Bright Lights and Antics, have stood the test of time. I’d say the band is still well worth checking out. BACKUP PLAN: Satan, Nukem, Call of the Wild, Manic @ Brick by Brick.

Saturday, Oct. 6

PLAN A: Shonen Knife, The Touchies, Creepseed @ The Casbah. It’s kind of amazing that Shonen Knife are still going strong. After all, the Japanese punk/power pop trio has been making music for decades and it’s still super fun. Opening bands The Touchies and Creepseed should be no exception.

Sunday, Oct. 7

PLAN A: The Color Forty Nine, Joykill @ Whistle Stop. The Color Forty Nine is a local band featuring some serious ringers, including current and former members of Systems Officer, The Album Leaf and the John Meeks Band. Their sound is dark and haunting with lots of cool atmosphere. PLAN B: Tennis, Matt Costa @ Belly Up Tavern. Tennis is a husband-and-wife duo that play sweet indie pop music. It’s sometimes too adorable (not that I have any problem with musical couples, of course) but damn, those are some catchy songs. BACKUP PLAN: Bells Atlas, Tori Roze and the Hot Mess @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Oct. 8

PLAN A: Jupiter & Okwess, The Jack Moves @ Soda Bar. Jupiter & Okwess are a Congolese band that combine the pop music of their home country with funk and rock music. They’ve collaborated with members of Gorillaz and The Bad Seeds, so yeah, it pretty much slays. PLAN B: Armed for Apocalypse, The Lion’s Daughter, Vedic, Mortar @ SPACE. One of the great, underrated metal albums of the year is The Lion’s Daughter’s Future Cult. It’s a blend of sludge and synthwave that essentially sounds like the best horror movie soundtrack of 2018.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

PLAN A: Ozzy Osbourne, Stone Sour @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Maybe it’s just because I saw Judas Priest last week and they were amazing, but I have no choice but to give it up for Ozzy. As a member of Black Sabbath, he pretty much helped invent metal, and that’s one hell of a gift to this planet. PLAN B: Mew @ Observatory North Park. Danish band Mew are a peculiar group, having made a series of albums that straddle the line between indie rock and prog, with the ethereality of Sigur Rós. It’s weird-but-pretty stuff. BACKUP PLAN: Brant Bjork, Mezzoa, Razor Nights @ SPACE.