Cherry Glazerr, The Mattson 2 and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 27

PLAN A: Cherry Glazerr, Vagabon @ Observatory North Park. Cherry Glazerr’s catchy, snotty and super fun Apocalipstick is one of the better albums released at the beginning of 2017. And what better way to close out the year than to revisit the group’s taut, tuneful indie rock anthems. PLAN B: Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven @ Belly Up Tavern. David Lowery’s two influential alternative rock bands play together in San Diego just about every year around this time, and given their collective potential setlists, this sounds like a really fun night. BACKUP PLAN: Sundrop Electric, Bloomcaster, Nite Lapse @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Dec. 28

PLAN A: Electric Mud, J.G. Bitter, Charlie Moses, Mersky, Ben Limpic @ Soda Bar. Any band that shares the name of a classic Muddy Waters album is bound to be a little bluesy. They also happen to be a tad psychedelic, but most of all they’re rock ‘n’ roll. BACKUP PLAN: The Dinettes, Manual Scan, Alvino and the Dwells @ The Casbah.

Friday, Dec. 29

PLAN A: The Mattson 2, Systems Officer, The Red Fox Tails @ The Casbah. The Mattson 2 are a local pair of brothers who combine jazz, surf and post-rock sounds into one stunning instrumental sound. They recently collaborated with Toro y Moi, but their own compositions are more than enough reason to check them out. PLAN B: Soft Lions, Twin Ritual, Mannequin, DJ Bidi Cobra @ SPACE. The recurring Disco Goth series (launched by Glass Spells) has a special winter installment featuring Twin Ritual, which is fronted by Laura Levenhagen of Le Chateau. The music is super fun synth-pop and well worth checking out. BACKUP PLAN: Behind the Wagon, The Downs Family, Ypsitucky @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Dec. 30

PLAN A: Chicano Batman, Hanni El Khatib, Thee Commons @ Observatory North Park. Chicano Batman has been one of my favorite band names since I first heard about them, but their soulful psych grooves are even better than the name. They’re starting to blow up and it’s easy to see why when they write such great tunes. PLAN B: The Mattson 2, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Krass Bros. @ The Casbah. Miss the first night of The Mattson 2? Here’s a second chance to soak in their glorious sounds. BACKUP PLAN: E-40, Czar, Huey P, DJ BAR1NE @ Music Box.

Sunday, Dec. 31

PLAN A: Alkaline Trio, Rocket from the Crypt, Sharp Shock @ Observatory North Park. I can’t help but be won over by the idea of a punk rock New Year’s Eve, and when that celebration includes a live set by Rocket from the Crypt, then it seals the deal. It’s essentially a San Diego tradition. PLAN B: Spooky Cigarette, Los Shadows, Fashion Jackson, Honey Pot, New Me @ Helmuth Projects. A low-key DIY New Year’s Eve is also a great idea, like this show featuring local synth-pop favorites Spooky Cigarette and their guitarist’s new project, New Me. Plus there’s an art show curated by Weird Hues. BACKUP PLAN: Little Hurricane, The Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot, Dani Bell and the Tarantist @ Music Box.

Monday, Jan. 1

PLAN A: Third Eye Blind @ Observatory North Park. I’m just as surprised as anyone that I’m suggesting a Third Eye Blind concert on the night of New Year’s Day. But I have a newfound respect for the band after they trolled the Republican National Convention.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

PLAN A: Bed, Aspirin, Water @ Your House. This is as good a day as any to stay in, catch up on Netflix and replenish bodily fluids. While live music tends to go quiet on New Year’s Day, the day after is even quieter, so go ahead and take the night off.