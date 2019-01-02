Chinchilla, Man Man and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Cheryl Iliria Quali

Wednesday, Jan. 2

PLAN A: Robert Allen Shepherd @ House of Blues. To be honest, there isn’t a lot going on this night, but there are worse things to do on the Wednesday after New Year’s Day than see a Willie Nelson tribute act.

Thursday, Jan. 3

PLAN A: ‘Yacht Rock Nite’ w/ High Tide Society, DJ Claire @ The Casbah. Emo might be the hot throwback genre at the moment, but yacht rock is a close second. For those unfamiliar, think feel-good ’70s artists like Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross and Steely Dan. Throw on some fresh sailing clothes and come sing-along to the hits. Just don’t request Toto’s “Africa” more than once. PLAN B: Aviator Stash, Imagery Machine, Belladon @ Belly Up Tavern. Can’t say we’re huge fans of Aviator Stash, but we’re quite fond of Imagery Machine and Belladon. Both are female-fronted, ‘80s-inspired indie rock with Belladon in particular sounding like a synthy throwback to The Bangles. BACKUP PLAN: Volver @ House of Blues.

Friday, Jan. 4

PLAN A: Esham, IzZy Projectz, Sylint @ Brick by Brick. Yeah, yeah, yeah, Hot Snakes is sold out (you snooze, you lose) and there’s not much else going on tonight. But there is Detroit-based rapper Esham, who is probably best known, what with his dark lyrics and grimy beats, as a pioneer of the hip hop subgenre horrorcore. Despite his closeness to groups like Insane Clown Posse, this should still be a bumping show. BACKUP PLAN: Fashion Jackson, Buddha Trixie, Precious Kid, JARA, Lefties @ Che Café Collective.

Saturday, Jan. 5

PLAN A: Chinchilla, Uncle Joe’s Big Ol’ Driver, Mostly Sunny, Scary Pierre @ The Casbah. One could argue that San Diego math-rockers Chinchilla were way ahead of their time especially considering their 1996 album, 101 Italian Hits, was released long before the rest of the country started salivating over bands like Polvo and Hella. This reunion show, in celebration of The Casbah’s 30th anniversary, is going to be a good one. PLAN B: Calpurnia, Illuminati Hotties @ House of Blues. Vancouver, Canada band Calpurnia has received a lot of attention based solely on the fact that the singer is one of the kids from Stranger Things (see this week’s Spotlight section for more). We also love the “tenderpunk” sounds of Sarah Tudzin (aka Illuminati Hotties), whose 2018 LP, Kiss Yr Frenemies, was one of the year’s best. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Beat Farmers Hootenanny’ w/ Beat Farmers, Joey Harris and the Mentals, Mike Watt, Jesse Hughes, Nena Anderson, Jack Tempchin, Casey Hensley @ Belly Up Tavern.

Sunday, Jan. 6

PLAN A: Quali, Praying, Runs Deep @ Soda Bar. Locals shoegazers Quali made one of the best local releases of 2017 (Awaken the Quietus) so we’re excited to see if they’ll be playing any new material on this night. Either way, they’re dreamy, distorted guitar attack is even better in a live setting. PLAN B: The Rare Forms, Havnaughts, Con-Tact, Crushed @ Whistle Stop. Taking a page from bands such as X and Bikini Kill, Seattle’s Rare Forms are both fun, ferocious and feature members of The Shivas, VHS and Marion Walker. BACKUP PLAN: T.S.O.L., Forest Grove, Blood Ponies @ The Casbah.

Monday, Jan. 7

PLAN A: Man Man, Jon Daly @ The Casbah. Known for incorporating all kinds of instruments and noisemakers into their sets, Philly weirdos Man Man scored their biggest hit with their 2013 single, “Head On (Hold On To Your Heart),” but haven’t released an album since. The fact that they’re on tour gives us hope that there will be some new songs to enjoy on this night.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

PLAN A: ‘David Bowie Birthday Bash’ w/Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Ariel Levine @ The Casbah. Who better to headline this tribute to the legendary Goblin King than local Gary Shuffler (complete in full Ziggy getup and makeup) and his band of Bowie enthusiasts? Singer/songwriter Ariel Levine has a golden voice as well, so we’re looking forward to hearing him cover “Golden Years” and the rest of Bowie’s coked-out masterpiece, Station to Station. BACKUP PLAN: Gary Wilson, Bryson Cone, Jinx, Kan Kan @ Che Café Collective.