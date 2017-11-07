Cloakroom, Bastard Noise and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Colin May Cloakroom

Wednesday, Nov. 8

PLAN A: Nite Lapse, Midnight Opera, Ingemar, Snapghost, DJ Brandy Bell @ SPACE. Nothing like a set of danceable, funky pop music to get the week going right. Nite Lapse have sweet grooves and laid-back dance rhythms for days. BACKUP PLAN: Hovvdy, Holling, Tanya Ayer, Boxx Office @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Nov. 9

PLAN A: Cloakroom, Battery Point, Little Heroine @ Soda Bar. Cloakroom’s Time Well is one of my favorite albums of the year, an epic blend of post-hardcore, shoegaze and sludge that’s simultaneously melodic and massive. Their hooks are heavenly, even though their guitars are colossal. PLAN B: Hamilton Leithauser, Courtney Marie Andrews @ Belly Up Tavern. Hamilton Leithauser used to front The Walkmen, but he’s transitioned to more of a classic pop sound in the vein of Roy Orbison. I dig it. BACKUP PLAN: Polish, Bosswitch @ Bar Pink.

Friday, Nov. 10

PLAN A: The Heavy Guilt, Oh Spirit!, Johnny and Molly of Communist Daughter @ The Casbah. After returning to the stage earlier this year, The Heavy Guilt are ready to release a new album. This release show should be a good opportunity to hear what they’ve been working on the past couple years. PLAN B: Dead Leaf Echo, Hexa, Black Mare, Fivepaw @ Whistle Stop. New York shoegazers Dead Leaf Echo make some pretty music with lots of noisy effects, and locals Hexa and Fivepaw are worth being there early. BACKUP PLAN: D.R.I., Deathwish, Steeltoe, Big Scary Robot, The Thrill Killers @ Brick by Brick.

Saturday, Nov. 11

PLAN A: Bastard Noise, Age of Collapse, INUS, Nerve Control @ SPACE. Every band on this bill is going to destroy. In particular Bastard Noise, who live up to their name with malevolent bursts of piercing static and horrific screams. Saturday night’s never been so painful. PLAN B: The Blasters, The Sleepwalkers @ The Casbah. The Blasters have been making roots rock and rockabilly for decades, and it’s aged well after nearly 40 years. Far better than what passes for Americana right now. BACKUP PLAN: Roadkill Ghost Choir, The Artisanals @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 12

PLAN A: Battalion of Saints, Opposition Rising, The Cryptics, PSO @ Soda Bar. A band of local hardcore punk old schoolers, Battalion of Saints are still bruising after all these years. If the heavier, louder shows from earlier in the week weren’t enough, make this night a priority. BACKUP PLAN: Lion Cut, Sssnake, Necking @ The Casbah.

Monday, Nov. 13

PLAN A: Cold Specks, La Timpa @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Canadian singer/songwriter Cold Specks, whose new album Fool’s Paradise is honest, atmospheric and gorgeous from front to back. PLAN B: Citizen, Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa @ The Irenic. Citizen and Sorority Noise are a couple of excellent indie rock bands that have spent their share of time with the Brand New and Jimmy Eat World catalogs. What that means is that they’re essentially emo bands, albeit with excellent guitar melodies and vocal harmonies. BACKUP PLAN: New Crimes, Ash Williams, Que Oso @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

PLAN A: Crowbar, Tombs, Incite, Godhammered @ Brick by Brick. For those who don’t recognize the name, Crowbar are a veteran sludge metal group from New Orleans who’ve been making noise for more than two decades. They rip, but generally at low BPMs. BACKUP PLAN: Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Edwin, The Morning Yells @ Soda Bar.