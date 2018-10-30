Cloud Nothings, Maxwell and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Horatio Hamlet Maxwell

Wednesday, Oct. 31

PLAN A: “The Halloween Party: The Music of Nick Cave” w/ HEXA, The Color Forty Nine, Belladon and more @ Whistle Stop. Is there any better way to celebrate the holiday than to listen to nearly a dozen local bands perform the songs of Nick Cave? Highly unlikely. PLAN B: “Michael vs. Prince Halloween Tribute Party” w/ DJs Artistic, Cros 1 @ The Casbah. A night of DJs spinning music from the self-proclaimed King of Pop and the real King of Pop. There will also be special tributes to artists such as James Brown, Rick James and David Bowie. BACKUP PLAN: Nas @ FLUXX

Thursday, Nov. 1

PLAN A: Cloud Nothings, Shells, Moon Bros. @ Casbah. Cloud Nothings’ 2012 release, Attack on Memory, was a blistering attack of Nirvana-esque noise that still sounds great six years later. 2017’s Life Without Sound… Eh, not so much. But the Cleveland band’s new album, Last Building Burning, sounds like a return to form so this show should provide some killer riffs. PLAN B: Mac Ayres, Jack Dine @ Soda Bar. Mac Ayres looks like a total bro, but the Long Island native’s got some serious R&B chops, as evidenced by his appropriately titled debut, Something to Feel. We feel ya, bruh.

Friday, Nov. 2

PLAN A: Maxwell, Masha Ambrosius @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay. Speaking of some sweet R&B chops, Maxwell has been making smooth, panty-dropping jams for over 20 years. Our art director says it was “really hard not to get pregnant in the late ’90s if Maxwell was on.” Expect a career-spanning set and hopefully some new tracks off his upcoming 2019 release, NIGHT. PLAN B: SRSQ, Victoriana, O/X @ Whistle Stop. Fans of Kate Bush and Zola Jesus will almost certainly love SRSQ (pronounced seer-skew) and her lush, synthy goth-pop. The solo project of Kennedy Ashlyn was started after the death of her musical partner in the Ghost Ship fire, and she is one of those artists who will likely be playing much bigger venues in the future. BACKUP PLAN: Mr. Twin Sister, Sateen @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Nov. 3

PLAN A: Freedom Fry, Dresage, The Spiritual Motels @ Soda Bar. We’ll be honest, both our Plan A (The Internet) and Plan B (Clan of Xymox) sold out, but Freedom Fry is a worthy substitute. Made up of a French woman and an American man, the duo crafts cute indie pop that gets stuck in your head (see their single “Classic”). Show up early for Dresage, the one-woman project from Keeley Bumford, who effortlessly transitions from danceable art-pop (“Gallery”) to hushed ballads (“Renaissance”). BACKUP PLAN: Death from Above 1979, CRX @ The Music Box.

Sunday, Nov. 4

PLAN A: Los Ángeles Azules @ The Observatory North Park. Since they began in the ’70s, Los Ángeles Azules has been putting its own spin on cumbia music, which was eventually dubbed cumbia sonidera. The only traditional cumbia band to ever play Coachella, they’re one of those groups whose musical cred transcends generations. BACKUP PLAN: The Menzingers, Tiny Moving Parts, Daddy Issues @ The Music Box.

Monday, Nov. 5

PLAN A: Petit Biscuit, Melvv, Super Duper @ The Observatory North Park. Despite the terrible name, Petit Biscuit is the type of EDM show that everyone in the office can agree on. That is, the young Frenchman’s tracks have just enough oonce-oonce to satisfy the millennials, but they’re also mellow and trancey enough to appeal to the aging hipsters. BACKUP PLAN: MC Chris, Dual Core, Lex The Lexicon Artist @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

PLAN A: Pearl Charles @ Whistle Stop. Actually, the only plan on this day should be voting and then watching the results, which we can totally do at the Whistle Stop. Then we can stick around to watch L.A.-based artist Pearl Charles play some great alt-country songs. PLAN B: Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Krisiun, Visceral Disgorge @ Brick by Brick. Whether the election results got you down or you’re celebrating, some death metal is a pretty good soundtrack and Suffocation has been grinding it out since 1988. And Locals Cattle Decapitation always bring the noise. BACKUP PLAN: Duckwrth, Deem Spencer, TRU@ The Loft at UCSD.