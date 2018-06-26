Cold Cave, Slum Village and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Travis Shinn Cold Cave

Wednesday, June 27

PLAN A: Slum Village, Sante Prince, Kid Vista x Nixxt, Boon League @ Music Box. Detroit’s Slum Village have an impressive hip-hop legacy, having given legendary DJ J Dilla his start as a teenager. Those unfamiliar with the group would do well to get schooled at this show. PLAN B: Slay Dean, Sociedad Secreta del Vacio, Con-tact @ SPACE. This is a showcase being put on by Fresh Pots, a website that makes weekly playlists and recently released a cassette compilation featuring some of the best bands in town. They’ve got good taste and the three bands at this show are proof of that. BACKUP PLAN: Ingrogio & Snapghost, Pulls, Sun June, Shindigs @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, June 28

PLAN A: Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Low Volts, Stephen El Rey @ Soda Bar. One of the weirdest shows I’ve ever seen was Quintron and Miss Pussycat in Austin in 2011, which involved a really bizarre puppet show. Definitely one of those performances that has to be seen to be believed. PLAN B: Fear, Street Dogs, Left Alone, The Last Gang @ Observatory North Park. Fear has been making rowdy punk rock for more than 40 years, which is a long time to be reveling in noisy anarchy. But then again, tracks like “New York’s Alright If You Like Saxophones” are timeless.

Friday, June 29

PLAN A: Cold Cave, Black Marble, Choir Boy, DJs Vaughn Avakian and Javi Nunez @ Music Box. Any good goth has probably seen Cold Cave a handful of times (I’ve seen them four times so far), but their shows are always fun. Leather jackets, synthesizers and gloom—it’s the goth trifecta. PLAN B: Quiet Slang, Abi Reimold @ Soda Bar. Beach Slang is typically a band known for earnest, heart-on-sleeve punk anthems that sound a little like The Replacements. At this show, they’re performing as Quiet Slang, which means those anthems will be heard in a new context. BACKUP PLAN: Shrubravo, Belladon, Fistfights With Wolves @ Black Cat Bar.

Saturday, June 30

PLAN A: The Schizophonics, Alice Bag Band, Dream Burglar, HooverIII @ The Casbah. The Schizophonics’ name kind of sells itself at this point, thanks to the band’s fiery rock songs and unmatched showmanship. But this show also features punk legend Alice Bag and raucous locals Dream Burglar, so that’s two more great reasons to be here. BACKUP PLAN: Negative Gemini, George Clanton, Twin Ritual, Trip Advisor @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, July 1

PLAN A: Transviolet, Magic Bronson @ The Casbah. Fans of groups such as Chvrches or Purity Ring would do well to check out Transviolet, who make catchy, synth-heavy pop with some elements of R&B. It’s atmospheric, sexy stuff best heard late at night.

Monday, July 2

PLAN A: Space Cadaver, Mars, Fermentor, Monochromacy @ Tower Bar. If all I knew of Space Cadaver was their name, I’d still probably at least make them a Backup Plan. But the group’s atmospheric, supremely heavy and psychedelic sludge metal blew me away once I heard it. Get there early to be annihilated by Monochromacy’s wall of sound. PLAN B: Reyno, Mutual Radio @ Soda Bar. Mexico’s Reyno play a cool, groove-heavy rock ‘n’ roll sound somewhere between Spoon and early Tame Impala. It’s an easy sound to love, and further proof of the immense level of talent coming from south of the international border. BACKUP PLAN: Outrun the Sunlight, Aviations @ Ché Café.

Tuesday, July 3

PLAN A: Pity Party, Dum Cumpsters, All Beat Up @ Tower Bar. Pity Party, not to be confused with Puddles’ Pity Party (which features a sad, singing clown) is an Oakland emo/punk band with infectious melodies and lots of complicated feelings. Perfect for some Tuesday night catharsis. BACKUP PLAN: New Madrid, David Barbe and Inward Dream Ebb @ Soda Bar.