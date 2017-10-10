The Afghan Whigs, Cattle Decapitation and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Chris Cuffaro The Afghan Whigs

Wednesday, Oct. 11

PLAN A: Lawrence Rothman, Hexa @ SPACE. Lawrence Rothman is a fairly new name, with his debut album just being released this month, but his moody pop style has already won me over. PLAN B: Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Thanatology, Artificial Brain, Suntorn @ Brick by Brick. It’s hard to go wrong with a night of brutal death metal, and this lineup is pretty stacked, including local favorites Cattle Decapitation and technical wizards Artificial Brain. There’s something for every metal fan, as long as it’s really intense and fast.

Thursday, Oct. 12

PLAN A: The National, Daughter @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Go back and read Ben Salmon’s feature from last week on The National, whose new album Sleep Well Beast is another solid entry in a catalog full of poetic, brooding, grown-ass-dude indie rock. PLAN B: Afghan Whigs, Har Mar Superstar @ Belly Up Tavern. The Afghan Whigs made some of the darkest, most soulful and intense rock music in the ‘90s, and they’ve lost none of that edge since starting back up a few years ago. Reunions don’t always work out for the best, but The Afghan Whigs are beating the odds. BACKUP PLAN: The Oxen, The Gift Machine, Grizzly Business @ The Casbah.

Friday, Oct. 13

PLAN A: Bob Dylan and His Band @ Harrah’s Resort. This is one of the pricier shows of the week, but it’s Bob-fucking-Dylan, so I think it counts as an opportunity to treat yourself. The man’s a Nobel Prize winner, people. PLAN B: Rainer Maria, Olivia Neutron-John @ The Casbah. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen more coverage about emo in the last couple years than I did in its heyday in the ‘90s. That’s given an opening to bands like Rainer Maria, who have a handful of excellent indie rock albums full of dreamy guitars and wonderful vocal harmonies.

Saturday, Oct. 14

PLAN A: Cult Leader, Dälek, Vermin Womb, Street Sects @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on New Jersey noise-rap outfit Dälek, who have been soundtracking a beat-laden dystopia for two decades. They’re playing with a lineup of hardcore and punk bands, which will make this an eclectic and loud evening. PLAN B: Some Ember, Choir Boy, SRSQ @ SPACE. Moody synth pop with industrial elements is an aesthetic that I can get behind without much convincing. Some Ember is just such a group, with the kind of jams that could get any goth night moving.

Sunday, Oct. 15

PLAN A: Vanna, Heart to Heart, Set to Stun @ Soda Bar. Vanna’s a metalcore group with album covers that look like La Croix cans. In other words, millennial angst: I know it all too well.

Monday, Oct. 16

PLAN A: Bell Tower Bats, Dreams Made Flesh, Ultima Circo, IIE, DJs Israel, Disorder, Deadmatter @ The Casbah. October is the season for goth, so I recommend filling the calendar with some darkly theatrical bands. L.A.’s Bell Tower Bats have a campy sensibility that nods to the likes of Bauhaus, The Cramps and New York Dolls, and they’re a blast to watch live.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

PLAN A: Torres, The Dove & The Wolf @ The Casbah. Torres has only been releasing music for a few years, but she’s already made a hell of an evolution. While her early songs were more indie singer/songwriter fare, her new album Three Futures is a big, electronic affair influenced by Kate Bush and Portishead, and she pulls it off impressively. PLAN B: The Black Angels, Ron Gallo @ House of Blues. The Black Angels won me over early with the release of their debut Passover, and every time I check back in with them they’re still doing cool, fuzzy psychedelic stuff, including their new album Death Song. BACKUP PLAN: Cafe Tacuba @ Observatory North Park.