Cro-Mags, Oathbreaker and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Oathbreaker

Wednesday, March 22

PLAN A: “Bob Wilson Benefit” w/ The Beat Farmers, The Schizophonics, Voices, Dani Bell and the Tarantist @ Music Box. A group of San Diego bands, including local legends The Beat Farmers, are holding a benefit show for Bob Wilson, former lighting director at The Bacchanal, who had a stroke last year. Good music for a good cause. PLAN B: Modern English, Underpass, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ The Casbah. Modern English is known best for their hit “I Melt With You,” but the British band has a catalog of post-punk tracks worth exploring. Come discover some of those standouts live. BACKUP PLAN: WAND, San Pedro El Cortez, Sumatraban @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, March 23

PLAN A: Cro-Mags, The Last Gang, Heat, Pathetic Society @ Soda Bar. For old school punks and metalheads, Cro-Mags need no introduction. The group helped bridge hardcore and thrash metal with a style known as crossover thrash in the ‘80s, and they’re still getting circle pits going. PLAN B: Omni, Teach Me, Sixes @ The Hideout. Omni is a post-punk band from Atlanta that features a former member of Deerhunter. However they share little in common with that group, instead playing danceable and dark tracks that nod to Wire and Gang of Four. BACKUP PLAN: Blockhead, Boostive, Eddie Turbo @ Music Box.

Friday, March 24

PLAN A: Slothrust, Sons of an Illustrious Father @ The Hideout. Slothrust are a versatile indie rock band that can do snotty, punky rock songs or slower, dreamier ballads. And they do them both quite well. They’ve been around for a few years, but I see them getting bigger soon. PLAN B: Horse the Band, Infinity Shred, Graf Orlock @ Soda Bar. Horse the Band is kind of nutso. They mix 8-bit-style video game math-rock with intense metalcore. It probably won’t make any sense if you weren’t going to see live bands in 2005, but it’ll still be super fun. BACKUP PLAN: Potty Mouth, Partybaby, Tennis System, Cat Shapiro @ Che Cafe.

Saturday, March 25

PLAN A: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Vita and the Woolf @ The Casbah. I’ll admit that I haven’t listened to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah in a while, but I do have a soft spot for some of the tracks on their self-titled debut, as well as “Satan Said Dance” from 2007. So, yeah, I can get behind this indie rock show, even if for nostalgic reasons. BACKUP PLAN: The Hood Internet @ The Hideout.

Sunday, March 26

PLAN A: Jeremy Enigk, Tomo Nakayama @ Soda Bar. Jeremy Enigk used to be the vocalist in emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate, who are one of my all-time favorite bands. As a solo artist, his output is more laid-back, though he’s released a handful of solid records well worth exploring. PLAN B: Big Business, Death Eyes @ Whistle Stop. I’ve been told by more than one person that Big Business is the loudest band they’ve ever seen live. That’s a hell of an endorsement, and a challenge worth accepting.

Monday, March 27

PLAN A: Oathbreaker, Khemmis, Jaye Jayle @ Soda Bar. Oathbreaker is an amazing metal band from Belgium with an eclectic mix of atmospheric melodies and heavy riffs. But I’m just as excited, if not more so, for Khemmis, a Denver doom metal band that pretty much kicks all kinds of ass. BACKUP PLAN: In The Whale, Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Slowkiss @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, March 28

PLAN A: Eisley, Civilian, Backwards Dancer @ House of Blues. Boy, is this week stacked with bands from the mid-’00s or what? Eisley first caught my attention around, say, 2006? They were a little too glossy for indie, though not necessarily mainstream, like a janglier Rilo Kiley. Good stuff.