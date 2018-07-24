Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Faust and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Tim Reese Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Wednesday, July 25

PLAN A: Adeumazel, Mother Mosaic, Gawdblakk @ SPACE. Tijuana’s Adeumazel has a laid-back sound that’s somewhere between jazz and post-rock in the style of Tortoise or Tristeza. It’s gorgeous, instrumental music that takes the listener on a journey. PLAN B: Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones, Jon Langford @ Belly Up Tavern. Americana icons Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Dave Alvin (also of The Blasters) recently released a new collaborative album, and it’s a refreshing, earthy antidote to the more obnoxious bro-country that’s so prevalent now. Get there early for post-punk legend Jon Langford of The Mekons, who also happens to have a folky side. BACKUP PLAN: AJ Froman, Sundrop Electric @ The Merrow.

Thursday, July 26

PLAN A: Tennis System, Quali, Infinity Eyes @ Soda Bar. It’s a funny coincidence that the best bets for Thursday involve a whole lot of shoegaze. The first option is Tennis System, who balance pop hooks with lots of layers of whooshing guitar effects. Make sure not to miss Quali, one of my favorite San Diego bands right now. PLAN B: Battery Point, The Shed, Delahcruz, Unpopular Opinion, Vlush, Shameface, Blunites @ Brick by Brick. Another great shoegazey outfit, Chula Vista’s Battery Point specialize in all things dreamy. Their songs are catchy but hypnotic, the kind of sound that’s really easy to get lost in. BACKUP PLAN: Stephanie Brown and the Surrealistics, The Strawberry Moons, Dream Phases, Miss New Buddha @ The Casbah.

Friday, July 27

PLAN A: Mrs. Magician, Hideout, Sixes, Calcutta Kid @ Soda Bar. It’s hard to go wrong with a lineup of four great (mostly) local bands, with the sole exception being the half-New York half-San Diego indie pop outfit Hideout. Get there early and soak in the guitar riffs. PLAN B: Brume, Mustard Gas and Roses, Beira, Nebula Drag @ Brick by Brick. For something slower, heavier and louder, check out Brume, whose unique sound balances doom metal heaviness with ethereal vocals and elaborate prog-rock songwriting. BACKUP PLAN: The Weirdos, Egrets on Ergot, The Executives @ The Casbah.

Saturday, July 28

PLAN A: Night Nail, Creux Lies, Mannequin, DJs Javi Nunez, Disorder @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on local goth-pop duo Mannequin, who back up their synth-driven gloom with driving rhythms and catchy hooks. They’re playing with L.A. post-punk outfit Night Nail, so it’ll make for a fun night of theatrical darkness. PLAN B: Playboi Carti @ SOMA. Playboi Carti is far from the best rapper in the world, but the genius of his songs is that they’re so immaculately produced. Those beats are the attraction, and the lyrics are just a nice bonus. BACKUP PLAN: Mystic Priestess, Crime Desire, Therapy @ Teros Gallery.

Sunday, July 29

PLAN A: Faust, Featherstone, Duuns @ The Casbah. Yes, this is that Faust. And for those who have no idea who that Faust is, they’re a legendary German art rock band whose early records such as Faust and Faust IV are both groundbreaking and massively influential. I don’t really know what to expect, but it’ll be interesting no matter what. PLAN B: The Body, Lingua Ignota, SOLVE, OAA @ Soda Bar. The Body are a super heavy, super loud band whose industrial-sludge can make any venue feel like its walls are crumbling. Add to that the avant-garde vocal sensibility of Lingua Ignota and things are going to be super intense. BACKUP PLAN: Adam Ant @ Humphreys by the Bay

Monday, July 30

PLAN A: The Decemberists, Whitney @ Humphreys by the Bay. I haven’t really kept up with The Decemberists over the last seven or eight years, but I won’t lie to you and say that I never listened to them. I still have a soft spot for Picaresque and The Crane Wife, and hearing some tracks from those albums will make it all worth it.

Tuesday, July 31

PLAN A: Loudspeaker 30th Anniversary w/ Low Volts, N-E-1, Rob Crow, Pall Jenkins, Chris Cote, Pony Death Ride, Pants Karaoke @ The Casbah. Iconic 91X local program Loudspeaker turns 30 this year, and this bash celebrates its momentous anniversary with some of the bands that have been regulars on the playlist over the decades. Plus Pants Karaoke, which should be interesting. BACKUP PLAN: Cobi, Bikini Trill @ Soda Bar