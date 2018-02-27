Dengue Fever, Earthless and other San Diego concerts

× Expand Dengue Fever

Wednesday, Feb. 28

PLAN A: Dengue Fever, Winter, Summer Twins, Patsy’s Rats @ Music Box. The second night of Burger A-Go-Go features Los Angeles band Dengue Fever, who is unlike just about any other band right now. They blend psychedelic rock with Cambodian pop and Ethio-jazz. It’s a unique, international swirl and it’s very cool. PLAN B: Thurston Moore Group, Rogue Squares @ The Casbah. Thurston Moore probably needs no introduction, but here’s a reminder: He’s a founding member of Sonic Youth and a longtime innovator in indie rock and experimental music.

Thursday, March 1

PLAN A: The Dears (solo acoustic), Drew Thams @ The Casbah. The Dears were one of the more underrated indie rock bands of the ‘00s, and their album No Cities Left is an excellent collection of artful songwriting and big arrangements. Frontman Murray Lightburn is doing an acoustic tour, so it’s a chance to hear those songs in a totally different context. PLAN B: Money Chicha, Dos Santos, La Chamba @ Soda Bar. Money Chicha is really fucking cool. They’re a Texas-based band that plays a style of cumbia that’s weird, psychedelic and heavy on far-out effects. And while more and more artists are experimenting with cumbia today, Money’s brand is truly a fresh sound. BACKUP PLAN: Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Hexa @ SPACE.

Friday, March 2

PLAN A: Craig Wedren @ House of Blues. Craig Wedren is best known for being the frontman of Washington, D.C. post-hardcore band Shudder To Think, and he’s since done music for TV and film as well as releasing a handful of solo records. He continues to make excellent art-pop and has a hell of a voice. PLAN B: Earthless, Kikagaku Moyo, JJUUJJUU @ The Casbah. For something a bit different, turn it up with Earthless. The local trio helped grow a movement of psychedelic rock bands in San Diego, and they’re still making some massive, explosive sounds. BACKUP PLAN: Langhorne Slim @ Music Box.

Saturday, March 3

PLAN A: Earthless, Kikagaku Moyo, JJUUJJUU @ The Casbah. If you missed the first night of cosmic, psychedelic explorations with Earthless, then here’s opportunity number two. The band plays some truly epic psych-rock that always becomes a pretty heavy jam session when performed live. It’s a trip. PLAN B: Whitney Rose, Nena Anderson, Sara Petite @ Soda Bar. Austin singer Whitney Rose does both old-school countrypolitan music and more contemporary variations on Western sounds, including some dark takes on standards and torch songs. It’s not like it hasn’t been done before, but she is very good at it.

Sunday, March 4

PLAN A: Ex-Cult, Kids in Heat, Cat Scan, DJ Jimbucha @ Soda Bar. Memphis band Ex-Cult put an interesting spin on garage rock by blending it with Krautrock and making as much fucking noise as possible. It’s tense, deranged stuff, which should make for a fun show.

Monday, March 5

PLAN EH?: 311, Zebrahead @ House of Blues. It’s actually come to this. This is basically the only show happening (that’s been announced) in San Diego on this Monday night, so if it’s of the utmost importance that readers hear “Down” or “All Mixed Up,” then by all means. But hey, maybe you just go ahead and catch up on some Netflix?

Tuesday, March 6

PLAN A: Celebrating David Bowie @ Balboa Theatre. A lot of people have been playing the music of David Bowie since the rock legend’s death in 2016, but Celebrating David Bowie is the only one to feature a number of musicians who actually played with him, including Mike Garson and Earl Slick. They’ll no doubt do Ziggy justice. PLAN B: Of Ennui, Battery Point, Hawk Auburn @ Soda Bar. Of Ennui, previous recipients of Extraspecialgood in our Great Demo Review, have a sound that merges doom metal with shoegaze. They’re loud and a lot of fun to watch live. BACKUP PLAN: New Me, Holy Pink, Ingemar, Snapghost @ The Merrow.