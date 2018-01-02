DJ Quik, Monarch and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by GL Askew II yt-djquick-vstaples_2014-8702 DJ Quik

Wednesday, Jan. 3

PLAN A: Monarch, Color, Age, Operation Mindblow Lightshow, DJ Lexicon Devil @ The Casbah. Now that 2018 is here and everyone’s gotten a good night’s sleep, it’s time to go see some metal. Monarch have been laying down the riffs in San Diego for 10 years and they kick ass. PLAN B: Gone Baby Gone, Shades McCool, Strange Ages @ Soda Bar. For a somewhat less heavy though still hard-rocking option for a local-band lineup, check out this lineup of guitar slingers, including longtime CityBeat favorites Shades McCool. No burritos will be defaced for the sake of this show. BACKUP PLAN: AJ Croce, Lisa Sanders @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Jan. 4

PLAN A: T.S.O.L., Love Canal, Authentic Sellout, Audio Addiction @ The Casbah. One of my highlights of last year was hearing CityBeat web editor Ryan Bradford sing T.S.O.L.’s “Code Blue” (the one about necrophilia) at karaoke, so I’m looking forward to an encore performance when these old school punks are in town. PLAN B: Collapsing Scenery, Ese & Zain, Mystery Cave, DJs Brandy Bell, Carrie Gillespie Feller @ Blonde. For those looking to hear some good dance music early on in the year, Collapsing Scenery have the beats and atmospheric sounds to get that going. The L.A. group has a weird, sort of dark, yet catchy synth-pop thing going on and I dig it.

Friday, Jan. 5

PLAN A: DJ Quik, Warren G @ House of Blues. It’s taken a few decades for people to recognize that DJ Quik has one of the strongest discographies in hip-hop, but at least word finally got around. He’s basically the King of G-funk. No foolin’. PLAN B: Deadbolt, The Little Richards, The Bassics @ The Casbah. Alternately, a trio of garagey local bands might be a good way to infuse some energy into 2018. Just make sure to get there early enough for The Bassics, who are always super fun. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Hip Hop vs. Punk Rock’ w/ Make Out Boys, 18 Scales, Stuntdouble & Tenshun, Remain in Vain @ Tower Bar.

Saturday, Jan. 6

PLAN A: Petty—A Tribute to Benefit Musicares @ The Casbah. I’ve said my piece about the growth of cover and tribute bands in San Diego, but there are always exceptions. Like this show, which features countless members of the local music community playing Tom Petty covers to raise money for MusiCares. Everybody wins. PLAN B: Mrs. Magician, Crutch, Teach Me @ Soda Bar. For some homegrown originals, catch indie rock outfit Mrs. Magician, who always come prepared with a set list full of catchy, upbeat tunes.

Sunday, Jan. 7

PLAN A: WENS, Shydoll, Somme @ Soda Bar. WENS is a Los Angeles-based singer with a rich, pop-R&B sound. But I’m even more interested in the return of Shydoll, formerly known as Bakkuda. She has an atmospheric, beat-driven sound that reminds me a little of FKA twigs. PLAN B: The Paladins, Nick Estrin and the Nightcats @ Belly Up Tavern. Rockabilly old-schoolers The Paladins have been at it for longer than most. Catch up on a band with one of the longest streaks in town.

Monday, Jan. 8

PLAN A: Pumphouse, Pocket Hole, Deep Yogurt @ Soda Bar. Make a New Year’s resolution to seek out some new local bands every week—it’s fun and you’ll discover some new favorites like, perhaps, Pumphouse, a punk band with a saxophonist. It’s an underrated combination.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

PLAN A: Suzanne Santo, Mapache @ The Casbah. Suzanne Santo is a singer/songwriter best known for being a member of the country-rock band Honeyhoney, though her solo material is more compelling to me. It’s artful, haunting folk with lush arrangements and wonderful melodies. BACKUP PLAN: Naivete @ Soda Bar.