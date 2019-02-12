Dreamgirl, Half Waif and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Lauren Spear Daniel Romano

Wednesday, Feb. 13

PLAN A: Dreamgirl, Acid Tongue, Bad Vibes @ Soda Bar. Kansas City’s Dreamgirl sound exactly what you’d expect them to sound like: dreamy ballads punctuated by Lacey Hopkins’ forlorn vocals. This might be the best anti-Valentine’s show this week. PLAN B: Laura Gibson @ Grand Ole BBQ, Flinn Springs. We ran a feature on Gibson and this show back in December, but apparently that show didn’t happen. Let’s hope it does this time, as we’re all huge fans of Gibson’s vulnerable alt-country. BACKUP PLAN: Broncho, Pinky Pinky @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Feb. 14

PLAN A: Daniel Romano, Thayer Sarrano, Trouble in the Wind @ Soda Bar. The prolific Daniel Romano busts out plaintive jams and countrypolitan ballads like he has a sad-boy assembly line in his head. It’s like a young, drunk Ryan Adams had a baby with Rufus Wainwright and was raised in a Laurel Canyon compound. PLAN B: Elizabeth Cook, Kendell Marvel @ The Casbah. Speaking of countrypolitian, Nashville-based artist Elizabeth Cook has been at it for nearly 20 years, threading the line between Lucinda Williams-type realism and Miranda Lambert-esque pop. BACKUP PLAN: Creepxotica @ Seven Grand.

Friday, Feb. 15

PLAN A: Mike Krol, Vertical Scratchers @ Soda Bar. Our original Plan A (The Marías, see this week’s feature) is sold out, but no matter; Mike Krol will serve as a nice replacement. His new album, Power Chords, certainly lives up to its name with its 11 garage-rock jams that fans of Black Lips and Oh Sees will surely appreciate. PLAN B: Sheila E. @ Sycuan Casino. Come on, she played with Prince and wrote “The Glamorous Life,” which is still an absolute bop. Bonus: gambling and buffets. BACKUP PLAN: Flower Animals, Retra, The Brain Ghosts @ Manhattan Bar.

Saturday, Feb. 16

PLAN A: Pedro the Lion, Tomberlin @ The Irenic. Much like his contemporaries Sufjan Stevens and Damien Jurado, singer-songwriter David Bazan (aka Pedro the Lion) put out some indie-folk masterpieces in the early ’00s that were so gorgeous, it was easy to overlook that many of the songs were steeped in Christian themes. Bazan briefly abandoned the Pedro moniker, as well as his religion, but now he’s back with a new album (Phoenix) and a more spirited sound. PLAN B: ‘Jazz in the Key of Ellison’ w/ Nicholas Payton, Will Downing, Nona Hendryx and more @ The Balboa Theatre. An all-star night of jazz centered around songs and artists that inspired legendary writer Ralph Ellison (Invisible Man, Junteenth) that will include covers of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk and more. BACKUP PLAN: The Aces, joan @ House of Blues San Diego.

Sunday, Feb. 17

PLAN A: Ron Gallo, Post Animal, Stuyedeyed @ The Casbah. Ron Gallo is a total weirdo, but we mean that in the most complimentary way possible. Think Ariel Pink or Of Montreal, but with a predilection for garage and glam rock. Naturally, his live shows are something to behold and often have a carnival-like atmosphere. PLAN B: Awakebutstillinbed, Sundressed, Alien Boy, Sunsleeper @ Soda Bar. In case readers didn’t catch our feature last week on emo music, we’re here to say that the genre is as big as ever and San Jose band Awakebutstillinbed are doing it better than any current band out there. Even their album is called, what people call low self​-​esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you. That’s emo AF. And show up early for Alien Boy, who have some pretty great shoegazey sounds despite having one of the worst band names in recent memory.

Monday, Feb. 18

PLAN A: The Red Pears, Beach Bums, Bad Kids @ Ché Café Collective. The Red Pears play that ear-friendly brand of indie-pop made by kids who grew up listening to the Beach Boys, but who never actually got to go to the beach. Speaking of which—and despite the goofy name—Beach Bums also play a highly energetic blend of post-punk and lo-fi indie-pop. BACKUP PLAN: Cherry Road, Flower Animals, Sweet Myths @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

PLAN A: Half Waif, Whitney Ballen, Rosie Tucker @ Soda Bar. The music of Nandi Rose Plunkett (aka Half Waif) often begins with the Massachusetts native solemnly singing over a minimalist beat only to have it build up to a devastating crescendo. The perfect show for any post-Valentine’s blues. PLAN B: The Nels Cline 4 @ The Loft @ UCSD. The longtime Wilco guitar hero stops by with his quartet for a performance of instrumental, six-sting-heavy jazz songs that are as melodic as they are technically impressive. BACKUP PLAN: The Paragraphs, The Gift Machine, The Oxen @ The Casbah.